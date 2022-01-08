ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharks plan to terminate Evander Kane’s contract

Times Leader
 1 day ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract.

The Sharks said Saturday that they made the move because Kane violated COVID-19 protocols in the AHL where he is currently playing for the Barracuda. The team said it would have no further comment.

The termination of the contract will cost Kane about $22.9 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018. A message was left seeking comment from Kane’s agent.

The move ends a monthslong saga regarding Kane’s status with the Sharks. He faced accusations of gambling on games, purposely losing games he bet on, as well as sexual and physical abuse from his estranged wife Anna over the summer.

The NHL investigated and found no evidence to support those allegations but did suspend Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

When the suspension was lifted at the end of November, the Sharks placed Kane on waivers and sent him to the AHL when he was unclaimed.

Kane had eight points in five games with San Jose Barracuda in the AHL before being placed in the AHL’s COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 22.

The 30-year-old Kane had 22 goals and 22 assists in 56 games last season for the Sharks. Kane also has played for the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise and Buffalo since being drafted by the Thrashers fourth overall in 2009.

Kane has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 career games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

