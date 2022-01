Making a band is much different than it was prior to the social media age. Before, groups were usually created by utilizing whatever local talent a producer had at their disposal, hoping to create something with the sum of the parts. Nowadays, location has become much less of a factor, as social media has redefined what the word “local” truly means. Comprised of four different instrumentalists, rising boy-band Honeyboys was crafted in the chat rooms of Facebook, where four friends found similar sonic interests. After releasing a handful of well-received songs, the group looks to further establish themselves as a force, as they check into our pages for the first time with their new single “Green Tea.”

