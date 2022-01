Over the weekend, the Dying Light 2 devs caused a whole lot of online discourse over the assertion that it would take 500 hours to complete the game. For some of you, that might sound like a promise. For those of us who were hoping to play more than one game this year, that sounds like a threat. But now Techland has clarified that it only takes about 20 hours to play through Dying Light 2.

