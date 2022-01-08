Dreams & Things WonderWeek at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center

When it comes to having fun, The Discovery Center is the place to have fun and learn. Coming up they have a great way to learn at a great price. I'm a sucker for great deals and sometimes, especially after the holidays and the first of the new year, money is tight. However, that never stops the kids from being bored. The Don Harrington Discovery Center has a way for you and the kids to have fun and not have to spend a lot of money. They are hosting Discover for a Dollar.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO