Dreams & Things WonderWeek at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center

Mount St. Joseph University proudly announces the December "Pride of the Lions" are the Charlotte Schmidlapp Children's Center teachers!. Congratulations to the teachers in the Charlotte Schmidlapp Children's Center, our December 2021 Pride of the Lions! Julie McAdams, Jennifer Rebennak, Heather Schmidt, Samantha Walke, and Adycine Kemphaus have truly modeled what it means to have the heart of a lion! Their work this past semester was done in the service of our youngest community members and was done with humility and grace. Indeed, they have embodied working for the common good.
