Dreams & Things WonderWeek at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center

By Sponsored Spotlight
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePut dreams in motion with a week of hands-on creative activities. Celebrate invention...

radionwtn.com

Children To Receive Free Discovery Park Admission In January

Union City, Tenn.–Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will receive free admission to Discovery Park of America in January 2022. Magnolia Place’s support is being made in memory of Bart White who was a long-time board member and board president of Magnolia...
LIFESTYLE
Mix 94.1

Don’t Want the Kids Awake Past Midnight? Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Discovery Center

If you need a great way for the kids to celebrate New Year's Eve without having to stay up past midnight, then the Discovery Center is the way to go. We all know how much energy our little ones have and we think they can make it to midnight on New Year's Eve. We've bought the sparkling cider, and the party hats and horns, but next thing, the kids are out like a light on the couch.
AMARILLO, TX
KRMG

Tulsa’s Children’s Museum Discovery Lab nearly complete

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s new $52 million Children’s Museum Discovery Lab is nearly complete. The children’s museum will have about 11 exhibits, some are hands on workshops, others are sensory based. The exhibits range from electricity to water. While the Discovery Lab is not opened yet,...
TULSA, OK
Person
Martin Luther King
mykdkd.com

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center KC Celebrates at Noon with Ball Drop for Kids

Kids can celebrate the new year in epic style at noon TOMORROW 12/31 at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Kansas City. The attraction is celebrating Noon Year’s Eve with a giant ball drop where hundreds of colorful balls will drop on families to bring in the new year! Instead of champagne, kids will get to toast with their juice boxes to bring in the new year as they enjoy this special experience.
LIFESTYLE
msj.edu

Pride of the Lions: Charlotte Schmidlapp Children's Center Teachers

Mount St. Joseph University proudly announces the December "Pride of the Lions" are the Charlotte Schmidlapp Children's Center teachers!. Congratulations to the teachers in the Charlotte Schmidlapp Children's Center, our December 2021 Pride of the Lions! Julie McAdams, Jennifer Rebennak, Heather Schmidt, Samantha Walke, and Adycine Kemphaus have truly modeled what it means to have the heart of a lion! Their work this past semester was done in the service of our youngest community members and was done with humility and grace. Indeed, they have embodied working for the common good.
CINCINNATI, OH
Nashville Parent

Discovery Center, Ascend Partner on Model Train Exhibit

Discovery Center announced it has partnered with Ascend Federal Credit Union on the naming of its Train Depot exhibit. The five-year sponsorship provides annual funding to the museum and showcases Ascend’s brand and history for visitors entering the Depot. Kids of all ages can put on a conductor’s hat...
MURFREESBORO, TN
thebendmag.com

Datebook: Things to Do this January in the Coastal Bend

January 8-9 Texas Winter Market - Head out to Port Aransas for the Texas Winter Market put on by the Texas Market Guide. Local vendors include anything from jewelry and clothing to handmade home décor and food items. Wine sampling, hourly door prizes, and other surprises are in store. (700 W. Wheeler Ave.)
PORT ARANSAS, TX
WJBF.com

Campbell’s Corner: Augusta Canal Discovery Center

(Augusta, GA): On this month’s edition of Campbell’s Corner, we explore the Canal Discovery Center located inside of Enterprise Mill. The Discovery Center showcases displays explaining the history behind the Augusta Canal and agriculture in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, GA
Honor Dr. King with a weekend of virtual & live events for MLK Day 2022

Explore the vision and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., or enjoy pop-up events for Houston MLK Day 2022 with virtual commemorations, live events, and more from Friday, January 14 to MLK Day, Monday, January 17, 2022. Take time in 2022 to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WDAM-TV

MDWFP helps Hattiesburg art center develop children’s outdoor learning center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The State of Mississippi is helping the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center develop a new outdoor learning area for children. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has awarded a “Youth Participation Initiative Grant” for the building of a community garden and outdoor classroom at the HCAC at 825 Main Street.
HATTIESBURG, MS
ocala-news.com

Brain Games exhibit opens next weekend at Discovery Center

The Discovery Center is unveiling its newest exhibit next weekend. Brain Games opens to the public on Saturday, January 15 through Saturday, March 26 at the Discover Center located at 701 NE Sanchez Avenue in Ocala. This hands-on exhibit will have participating children sink an opponent’s battleship, climb ladders and...
OCALA, FL
Mix 94.1

If You’ve Got a Dollar You Can Explore the Discovery Center

When it comes to having fun, The Discovery Center is the place to have fun and learn. Coming up they have a great way to learn at a great price. I'm a sucker for great deals and sometimes, especially after the holidays and the first of the new year, money is tight. However, that never stops the kids from being bored. The Don Harrington Discovery Center has a way for you and the kids to have fun and not have to spend a lot of money. They are hosting Discover for a Dollar.
AMARILLO, TX
daytonatimes.com

Children’s center hosts Christmas party

The Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center in Daytona Beach held its Christmas party on Dec. 22. Local children received toys and other gifts. The event was sponsored by the Ho Ho Ho Girls; the Daytona Beach Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; and Richard Thomas.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wearegreenbay.com

It’s STEM week at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is open for some bonus days this week and Local 5 Live stopped by to help kick off STEM week with loads of hands-on fun for your family. For the schedule, head to farmwisconsin.org. Open today – Saturday, STEM week runs today...
MANITOWOC, WI

