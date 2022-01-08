Holmdel over Shore - Boys basketball recap
Holmdel used a 19-10 fourth quarter advantage to defeat Shore, 60-57 in a Shore Conference A-Central game at Holmdel. Sophomore forward Ben Kipnis scored a team-high 17 points and had...www.nj.com
Holmdel used a 19-10 fourth quarter advantage to defeat Shore, 60-57 in a Shore Conference A-Central game at Holmdel. Sophomore forward Ben Kipnis scored a team-high 17 points and had...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0