Obituaries

Martha (Indykiewicz) Jacenko

 1 day ago

Jacenko, Martha (Indykiewicz) Age 99 of St. Anthony Village. Martha joined her family and friends in heaven on New Year's...

Clarence Edgar Smith II

(October 20, 1976 – December 24, 2021) Clarence Edgar Smith II, known by most as Charlie, by a select crowd as Jug, but by the most important as Daddy was born October 20th, 1976, in Brownwood Texas, to Jennetta & Jim Smith . On this beautiful Christmas Eve, at the age of 45 Clarence Edgar Smith II got his wings to be called home & revived his invitation to the greatest birthday party ever. Charlie grew up in Mullin, Texas always surrounded by family and friends. He was always the hardest worker even from an early age doing the jobs of full grown men, never complaining, just doing what had to be done. His life was Grit and Glory, a man with a story of endless talent and enough knowledge in his pinky to amount to the average man’s brain. Charlie finished his distinguished high school career with too many medals, ribbons and accolades to count but most importantly a character that most men triple his age couldn’t amount to. People describing Charlie always use the same words: Tough, Strong, Dependable, Loyal, Proud and most common Stubborn.
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Actress Sally Ann Howes Dies At 91

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Actress Sally Ann Howes has passed away at the age of 91. Although she...
Who are twins Brittany Daniel and Cynthia Daniel?

TWIN sisters Brittany and Cynthia Daniel have always done everything together, and that hasn't changed from the moment it began. Cynthia had donated her eggs to her sister Brittany after a tumultuous battle with cancer and treatment left her unable to deliver a healthy pregnancy, the twins said in an interview with People.
Elvis’ Step-Brother Says The King Was Like A Father To Him

Elvis Presley grew up in a small family that consisted of himself, mother Gladys, and father Vernon. He also had an older twin brother, Jesse, who tragically died the day he was born. But Elvis would later become an older brother himself when tragedy again broke apart his family and introduced a new one. This new brother was David and he would come to regard Elvis in the highest esteem.
Vera Jewel Wilkins

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Vera Jewel Wilkins, 91, of Natchez, who died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Natchez, will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the George F. West Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under...
Dwayne Hickman, Star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Dead at 87

Dwayne Hickman, star of The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis and The Bob Cummings Show, has passed away, TVLine has confirmed. Surrounded by his loved ones, Hickman died Sunday morning in Los Angeles as a result of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was 87. The actor’s first TV role was The Bob Cummings Show in 1955. He played the character Chuck MacDonald for 155 episodes, and honed his comedic craft with guidance from the legendary George Burns and Jack Benny. Five years later, he landed the starring role in his own series, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, which ran from...
