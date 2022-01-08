Martha (Indykiewicz) Jacenko

(October 20, 1976 – December 24, 2021) Clarence Edgar Smith II, known by most as Charlie, by a select crowd as Jug, but by the most important as Daddy was born October 20th, 1976, in Brownwood Texas, to Jennetta & Jim Smith . On this beautiful Christmas Eve, at the age of 45 Clarence Edgar Smith II got his wings to be called home & revived his invitation to the greatest birthday party ever. Charlie grew up in Mullin, Texas always surrounded by family and friends. He was always the hardest worker even from an early age doing the jobs of full grown men, never complaining, just doing what had to be done. His life was Grit and Glory, a man with a story of endless talent and enough knowledge in his pinky to amount to the average man’s brain. Charlie finished his distinguished high school career with too many medals, ribbons and accolades to count but most importantly a character that most men triple his age couldn’t amount to. People describing Charlie always use the same words: Tough, Strong, Dependable, Loyal, Proud and most common Stubborn.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO