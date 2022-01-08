Eugene 'Kelly' Maxey

Tryon, North Carolina lost a favorite son on Wednesday, January 5th, with the passing of Austin Eugene Chapman. Austin was born on January 20th, 1940 to Demus and Evelyn Chapman and grew up on Howard Gap Road. At Tryon High School, Austin distinguished himself at fullback for the Tryon Tigers and was voted to the All-Conference Skyline “A” Team. During that regular season, Austin scored 112 points on 18 touchdowns and four conversions, even running 5 touchdowns in a single game. Austin distinguished himself in other ways as well, serving in his church, in the Beta Club, on the school paper, as Senior Class Vice President, and graduating as the Class of 1958 Salutatorian.
