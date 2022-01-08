ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene 'Kelly' Maxey

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

stgeorgeutah.com

Lister Eugene Woods

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away December 30, 2021, at the age of 91. Nine Decades of integrity, honesty, punctuality and hard work. 1,092 months of service to family, church and country. 4,732 weeks of devotion to his wife, Janice. 33,215 days of sharing wisdom about respect, farming, horses and marriage.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
lakeandpine.com

Eugene Tate

Eugene Stewart “Stew” Tate, age 76, a Sebeka area resident, passed from this life to eternal life from Covid on, December 21, 2021 at Tri County Hospital in Wadena, Minnesota. Stew was born on March 02, 1945, in Phoenix, Arizona to Eugene and Patricia ( Blaine) Tate. He...
CMT

Tom T. Hall Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Reveals

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Famer and beloved member of the songwriting community, wrote "Harper Valley PTA" and more. Wednesday The Williamson County, Tennessee Medical Examiner’s report revealed Hall committed suicide. The report, conducted by Samuel Smith M.D., says that Hall “had sustained an apparent self-inflicted...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tracey Folly

My aunt was a 16-year-old bride, and her husband was 30

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. He was dead before forty, and she was a widow at twenty-five. In my earliest memory of my aunt, she is wearing high heels and carrying a shoebox with a puppy inside it. My aunt wore a face full of makeup and dangling earrings.
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Austin Eugene Chapman

Tryon, North Carolina lost a favorite son on Wednesday, January 5th, with the passing of Austin Eugene Chapman. Austin was born on January 20th, 1940 to Demus and Evelyn Chapman and grew up on Howard Gap Road. At Tryon High School, Austin distinguished himself at fullback for the Tryon Tigers and was voted to the All-Conference Skyline “A” Team. During that regular season, Austin scored 112 points on 18 touchdowns and four conversions, even running 5 touchdowns in a single game. Austin distinguished himself in other ways as well, serving in his church, in the Beta Club, on the school paper, as Senior Class Vice President, and graduating as the Class of 1958 Salutatorian.
TRYON, NC
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
MUSIC
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Parents grapple with omicron in schools: 'I am screaming inside'

A mother in rural Wisconsin said she felt "utterly helpless" as she sent her 13-year-old off to school. Another, in suburban New Jersey, expressed frustration that her highly vaccinated district had returned to remote learning. One in Chicago said she hoped the city's teachers followed through on their threat to walk out so her 12-year-old daughter wouldn't have to return to a crowded classroom.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara – a masterpiece for our times

To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara’s vast, complex follow-up to her Booker-shortlisted A Little Life, is a novel of many faces. I could tell you, for instance, that it’s about colonialism and racism in America today; or that it’s a queer counterfactual history (and future) that asks what would happen if sexuality were destigmatised (and then restigmatised); or an elegy for the lost kingdom of Hawaii. Most readers, I think, will concentrate on the book’s longest section, the third, in which Yanagihara writes of a series of pandemics and the way they reshape society in the decades ahead.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65

LOS ANGELES — Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," died while on a stand-up tour. He was 65. Deputies in Orange County, Florida, were called Sunday...
CELEBRITIES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Menominee actresses star in new Marvel 'Hawkeye' series

KESHENA, Wis. — Alaqua Cox was hesitant at first to audition for a role starring in a new Marvel series on Disney+, according to her relative, Lindsay Besaw. The studio was looking to cast a young Native American actress who is deaf opposite to Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton — the former Avenger Hawkeye.
TV & VIDEOS
iheart.com

Bob Saget Dead At Age 65

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget has died at the age of 65. According to TMZ, the actor was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security found Saget in his room and called authorities at around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. When they responded, they pronounced him dead. The circumstances surrounding his passing are not yet known.
ORLANDO, FL
E! News

Bob Saget Dead at 65

Watch: Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian. The comedy world has lost a legend: Bob Saget has died. He was 65 years old. The star, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its recent Netflix sequel Fuller House, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. The cause of his death was not made public.
ORLANDO, FL

