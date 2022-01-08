Pennsylvania State Police investigate head on collision on Route 20

Just before 1 p.m. crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported two car accident in front of Chicos on Route 20.

When crews arrived on scene they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage. One of the vehicles was leaking fluids as well.

The airbags were also deployed in both vehicles.

No word has been released on any possible injuries from this accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the scene.

