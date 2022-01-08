ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, PA

Pennsylvania State Police investigate head on collision on Route 20

By Tyler Youschak
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iav8D_0dgVXaeA00

Just before 1 p.m. crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a reported two car accident in front of Chicos on Route 20.

When crews arrived on scene they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage. One of the vehicles was leaking fluids as well.

The airbags were also deployed in both vehicles.

No word has been released on any possible injuries from this accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the scene.

