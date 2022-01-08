Floodlight failure fails to derail Leicester as much-changed Foxes beat Watford

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is far from finished in the Premier League – even though he cannot find space for the former England man in his squad.Having left Tottenham as a free agent, Rose, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Hornets during the summer under then manager Xisco Munoz.The former England defender, though, has now found himself surplus to requirements as Ranieri, who took charge at the start of October, looks to different options.Watford signed left-back Hassane Kamara from French club Nice earlier this week and also have 20-year-old defender James Morris waiting in the wings.Rose...
