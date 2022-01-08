ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floodlight failure fails to derail Leicester as much-changed Foxes beat Watford

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA floodlight failure and a raft of enforced changes could not derail Leicester as...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Daily Mail

FA CUP THIRD ROUND RECAP: League One side Cambridge SHOCK struggling Newcastle, holders Leicester defeat Watford and Kidderminster knock Reading out

Leicester City play Watford in one of 10 FA Cup third-round ties kicking off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Other top-flight sides in action include Newcastle United, at home to Cambridge United, while Brentford head to Port Vale and Brighton are at West Brom. Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leicester City v Watford Live Commentary, 1/8/22

Match ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1. 90' + 10' Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 1. 90' + 9' Offside, Leicester City. Lewis Brunt tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside. 90' + 8' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Morris. 90' + 6' Attempt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA Cup Match Report: Leicester City 4 - 1 Watford

Leicester City eased past Watford by a score of 4-1, booking their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. A Youri Tielemans penalty and James Maddison strike gave the Foxes a 2-1 lead at the half. After the break, goals from Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton secured the comfortable victory under some uncomfortable circumstances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is not yet finished in the Premier League

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is far from finished in the Premier League – even though he cannot find space for the former England man in his squad.Having left Tottenham as a free agent, Rose, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Hornets during the summer under then manager Xisco Munoz.The former England defender, though, has now found himself surplus to requirements as Ranieri, who took charge at the start of October, looks to different options.Watford signed left-back Hassane Kamara from French club Nice earlier this week and also have 20-year-old defender James Morris waiting in the wings.Rose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Leicester City 4-1 Watford in FA Cup

Brighton takes advantage of the goalkeeper's rebound and sends the ball into the net for 4-1. McAteer came on and Perez came off, Leicester City substitution. Conteh and Forde came on and Sissoko and Joao Pedro left, Watford changes. 11:15 AM5 hours ago. 64'. Play restarts because the power is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
