Timbaland likens The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ to Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

By Will Lavin
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTimbaland has voiced his approval of The Weeknd‘s new album ‘Dawn FM’, and has likened it to Michael Jackson‘s ‘Thriller’. The Canadian superstar’s fifth studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ – was released yesterday (January 7) and so far has been met with much...

www.nme.com

The Independent

Jay-Z divides fans after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Jay-Z has divided fans on social media after the singer recently said Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson. During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the singers were discussing what it felt like to collaborate with their children. In 2019, Keys released a video performing with her son Egypt (who began playing the piano when he was four) at the iHeart Music Awards that year. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s song “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” was released as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. She was five years old at...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

The Weeknd announces a new album

The Weeknd plans to release a new album on Friday (01.07.22). The 31-year-old star has taken to social media to tease details of 'Dawn FM', revealing that the upcoming album will feature comedian Jim Carrey. In the Twitter post, a voice says: "You are now listening to 103.5: Dawn FM....
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

The Sun Rises on the Weeknd’s Dawn FM

The Weeknd’s newest album, Dawn FM, has risen. Described as “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd,” the album features a number of artists, including Quincy Jones; Tyler, the Creator; Lil Wayne; and After Hours producer Oneohtrix Point Never. BFF and neighbor Jim Carrey is featured on the album and was “thrilled to play a part in his symphony.” For record collectors, the album release includes two collector’s-edition covers for Dawn FM’s CD and vinyl editions designed by artist Robert Beatty. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, welcomed Dawn FM Thursday night by hosting a Twitch livestream with Amazon Music.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Announces 'Dawn FM' Livestream

To accompany the release of his new album Dawn FM, The Weeknd has announced an exclusive livestream experience with Amazon Music. The Canadian crooner is set to drop his newest mixtape on January 7, a follow-up to his March 2020 album, After Hours. The artist took to Instagram to announce his partnership with Amazon Music to give fans the maximum experience to enjoy the album. In a statement, The Weeknd explained, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.” Previously, the singer also announced that the project will be a “sonic experience” featuring Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never and Jim Carrey.
MUSIC
NYLON

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Is A Fully-Realized Cinematic Triumph

When we last encountered The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye on his 2020 opus After Hours, he was stumbling around Vegas’ seedy, neon-lit streets with a maniacal smile and stone-cold demeanor. The project took his hedonistic ponderings to cinematic and existential new levels, questioning his dealings with drugs, sex, and celebrity through his loneliness, paralyzing habits, and manic bravado. As much as he didn’t want it to, the night’s end was always coming. “I’m running out of time/ 'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky,” he sang on the blockbuster hit “Blinding Lights,” viewing the sun as vampiric kryptonite. On his follow-up Dawn FM, the light has finally caught up with him.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"

At midnight, The Weeknd welcomed Dawn FM, and hours later, the 31-year-old Toronto native has delivered a music video for the project's fifth track, "Sacrifice," which sees him rocking a cool black leather outfit and orange-tinted sunglasses while The Mask actor Jim Carrey provides narration. As the Starboy hitmaker breaks...
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

The Weeknd shares Dawn FM tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the tracklist of Dawn FM, a new LP dropping at 12 a.m. EST Friday. He announced the album Monday with a trailer that lists Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never (in that order) as its marquee features. And yesterday, he shared its cover art, an age-advanced photo of himself in the style of The Irishman.
MUSIC
Vulture

Tune In to the Weeknd’s New Album, Dawn FM, This Friday

It’s officially after After Hours. The Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday, January 7. The musician had been teasing the new project for months, ever since declaring “the dawn is coming” at this past May’s Billboard Music Awards and later releasing the single “Take My Breath” in August. Now, the pop star, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, has followed up with a minute-long trailer for Dawn FM, a radio-inspired album that seems to keep with the cinematic inspirations for his 2020 blockbuster, After Hours. The clip shows the Weeknd crashing a car, being kidnapped by mysterious cloaked figures, and getting taken somewhere eerie. We also get a glimpse of an aged Weeknd and of a new all-black leather suit, which we can only hope is this era’s uniform. “You are now listening to 103.5 Dawn FM,” says a voice at the end of the video. “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Five Things We Learned from the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

“I just want to be a filmmaker,” Abel Tesfaye told Rolling Stone in 2020, months after he made his big-screen debut in Uncut Gems. “I want to make great cinema.” With his latest album, Dawn FM, he’s channeled his passion for film into one of his most theatrical work yet. His fifth studio LP enlists a prime cast of singular rappers (Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator), distinctive producers (Max Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never), and high-wattage friends (Jim Carrey and Quincy Jones) to spin a rousing drama of death and love. The Weeknd even calls upon Josh Safdie, the writer and co-director of Uncut Gems, to be a part of his world. Here are five key takeaways from our first listens to Dawn FM.
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

Fans Freak Out Over The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ On Twitter

The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM today (January 7), days after unveiling a one-minute trailer, which featured actor Jim Carrey and teased “A new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd.” The album features Carrey as well as Tyler, the Creator, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never. Fans have well-received the new album on Twitter. See what they had to say below.
INTERNET
hotnewhiphop.com

Jim Carrey Says He's Heard The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" & It's "Deep & Elegant"

Jim Carrey says that he listened to The Weeknd's upcoming album, Dawn FM, last night with Abel himself and shared his thoughts on the project on Twitter, Monday. The Weeknd announced the project will be dropping on Friday, earlier today. "I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Jim Carrey Features Prominently on the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd dropped his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM,” at midnight ET on Friday and it features a handful of collaborations — including with comedian Jim Carrey. Carrey offers radio host-style narration on three different tracks: “Dawn FM,” “Out of Time” and “Phantom Regret by Jim.”
CELEBRITIES
warm1069.com

Tune into The Weeknd’s ‘103.5 Dawn FM’ livestream Thursday night

The Weeknd will get fans ready for the release of his new album, Dawn FM, by appearing in a special livestream. Called 103.5 Dawn FM, the livestream will run on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and in the Amazon Music app starting at 11 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Weeknd says of the event, “The power of the 103.5 Dawn FM experience is that maximum fulfillment comes when all who hear it are tuned in at the same time.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd's "Dawn FM": Breaking Down The Features

If any man has mastered the art of the rollout in the modern music landscape, it’s none other than The Weeknd. At a time where fans’ attention spans are more tenuous than ever and near-impossible to maintain, the otherworldly aura of Abel Tesfaye’s output and the consistency with which he’s delivered spellbinding work has meant that, whenever rumblings of new music begin, the world collectively sits up and takes notice.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Collaborator Jim Carrey Calls Singer’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album ‘Deep and Elegant’: ‘It Danced Me Around the Room’

Jim Carrey is a huge fan of The Weeknd‘s upcoming album, Dawn FM. Shortly after the R&B singer-songwriter officially announced the album’s title and release date on Monday (Jan. 3), the famed actor and comedian — who is listed as a collaborator in a cryptic video teaser for the project — praised the forthcoming release on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

The Weeknd Thanks Jim Carrey for Appearing on Upcoming ‘Dawn FM’ Album, Actor Says He’s ‘Thrilled to Play a Part’

Just hours after The Weeknd announced the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, one of the album’s features, Jim Carrey, revealed he’s heard the project. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night,” wrote Carrey wrote. “It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony.”
CELEBRITIES

