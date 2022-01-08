ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations woes continue

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlkeB_0dgVUk5700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Southwest Airlines has canceled nearly two dozen flights either arriving or departing from Harry Reid International Airport Saturday. The Dallas-based airline had canceled more flights in the U.S than any other carrier over the past week.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, Southwest canceled 317 flights Saturday. More than 1,500 were canceled over the past three days.

The airline said in a statement that it’s making adjustments to lessen the flight disruptions.

“Southwest Airlines made flight adjustments across the network for Saturday in reaction to disruptions created by recent winter storms – which impacted several of our largest bases of operations throughout the past week – and ongoing staffing challenges reflective of the national uptick in COVID-19 cases and required quarantines. We appreciate the patience and support from our Customers as we work diligently, and safely, to get them to their destinations as promised. As always, we encourage Customers to check their flights status at southwest.com.”

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

According to Flightaware, 3,359 flights worldwide have been canceled, 1,213 of those are either in or out of the U.S. or within the U.S.

If you are flying, it’s recommended you sign up for text alerts so you can be notified of any flight changes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Airlines won't fly passengers home after video shows them maskless and partying on flight to Mexico: "It's a slap in the face"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called videos of a party on a recent Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, a "slap in the face" to those who have tried to stay safe during the pandemic and said Wednesday that Canada's airline regulator is investigating. After videos of the incident when viral, several airlines refused to fly the passengers back home, the Canadian Press reports.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Dallas#Southwest Airlines
Travel + Leisure

This Airline Was Just Ranked the Safest in the World

Air New Zealand edged out Australian flag carrier Qantas to earn the top spot on the airline safety review site AirlineRatings.com for World's Safest Airlines for 2022. "Air New Zealand is a stand-out airline with a firm focus on safety and its customers and over the past 18 months, COVID-19 has brought another new dimension to the challenges the industry faces," the site's editor noted in revealing its coveted list. "Air New Zealand has excelled across the broad safety spectrum never losing sight of the smallest detail while caring for its flight crews who have worked under significant stress."
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels eight sailings due to Covid restrictions

A major cruise line has cancelled eight sailings in response to tighter travel restrictions introduced in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Norwegian Cruise Line cited “ongoing travel restrictions” and “Covid related circumstances” when announcing it was axing future itineraries.“Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” the brand said in a statement.Its Norwegian Pearl vessel returned to Miami after just one day at sea on Wednesday, after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus.Sailings on the ship are cancelled until at least 14 January.Itineraries are also cancelled on the Norwegian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho8.com

The world’s best-performing airline has been revealed

Among the clouds over 2022, we’re finding silver linings. Some popular countries for tourism are relaxing entry restrictions, and the world’s safest and most punctual airlines have been revealed. Here are the biggest stories from CNN Travel this week. How flying will change in 2022. New airline launches....
LIFESTYLE
nyconthecheap.com

Southwest Air Fare Sale: Tickets Start at $39 for Spring Travel

Southwest Airlines is starting 2022 with sale on spring travel with fares as low as $39 one-way. The airfare deal is for tickets purchased through 11:59pm CST on Jan. 6, 2022, for travel between Jan. 18 and May 18, 2022. The deal is for travel within the Continental U.S., continental...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy