It appears that the US dollar will lose more value against the pound in the wake of the US jobs report without consensus at the end of trading last week. The GBP/USD pair rose to the resistance level of 1.3597, its highest in two months, although others say that any weakness in the US dollar will prove short term before the expected rate hike from the US Federal Reserve. The US Nonfarm Payrolls reading for December was at 199K, which puts it well below the 400,000 that the market had been expecting and points to a sharp slowdown in the US labor market at the end of the year.

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO