Detroit Lions activate Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell from COVID list; Sewell questionable

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago
The Detroit Lions activated Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, but they still could be without one of their starting tackles for Sunday's season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Sewell is listed as questionable to play because of an illness and thumb injury.

The Lions took a similar approach with safety Tracy Walker when they activated him from the COVID list the day before a Week 15 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

SCOUTING THE PACKERS:Dave Birkett's preview, prediction

CARLOS MONARREZ:Another sad Lions season is ending. Here are some do's and don'ts for the finale

REASONS TO HOPE:Why ESPN writer likes what Lions did in 2021 — and their 2022 outlook

Walker came off the COVID list when his 10-day isolation period expired the day, but did not play in the game because of an "illness" — i.e., he still was testing positive for the virus.

Sewell, Decker and Austin Bryant finished mandatory five-day quarantines on Saturday.

The Lions (2-13-1) did not activate Bryant from the reserve/COVID list.

The No. 7 pick in 2021, Sewell has excelled this season while splitting time between the left and right tackle positions. Lions coach Dan Campbell said this week Sewell made his most growth in pass protection.

"I feel like the run player has been there, almost since he’s stepped onto the property here," Campbell said. "But man, I think you saw the growing pains a little bit, him going against some really good rushers in preseason, and early in the year he’s left, he goes back to right. Man, he’s dealt with some damn good rushers and he had some ups and downs and I feel like, man, over the last, really, the last half of the season, he’s really grown."

If Sewell can't play Sunday, Matt Nelson is in line to start at right tackle. Nelson started the first eight games of the season at the position, when Decker was out with a finger injury, and took reps this week at left tackle, right tackle and as the Lions' sixth lineman.

The Lions also elevated offensive tackle Dan Skipper and linebacker Tavante Beckett from the practice squad to the gameday roster, and added backup offensive tackle Will Holden to the injury report as questionable with an illness.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

