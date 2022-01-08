ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

More truck drivers needed as pandemic continues

By Kristen Quon
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the trucking industry has encountered multiple obstacles getting drivers behind the wheel. Many companies are searching for qualified drivers. Adam Keeton from Kingsport has been driving a truck since...

wlos.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

High Point faces garbage truck driver shortage

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The City of High Point truck drivers are hitting the streets an hour earlier as part of an ongoing effort to address a shortage of drivers. The Environmental Services Division for High Point is down eight drivers. This shortage started back in 2019. In High...
HIGH POINT, NC
tri-c.edu

Class A CDL Truck Driver Training

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday | 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. | $5,695. The Tri-C Transportation Center is unique. Unlike many other truck driving schools, Tri-C offers small class sizes, which allow us to give more attention during training. Furthermore, all of our trucks have been completely redesigned to enhance student safety and learning as we ensure our students train in a safe and healthy environment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Keeping Truck Drivers Happy

Truck drivers are the backbone of the supply chain as companies use trucks as part of their transportation operations to move goods. According to the American Trucking Associations (ATA), “trucks move roughly 72.5% of the nation's freight by weight. Trucking also moves $791.7 billion in gross freight revenues, which represented 80.4% of the nation's freight bill in 2019, according to ATA data.”
landline.media

Driver pay, training on 2022 agenda

The year 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy one, with driver training, a study of driver pay, recruiting more women, and more getting underway. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. FMCSA paves another path toward its...
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

More students in Piedmont working to become truck drivers

(WGHP) — About a dozen students watched as instructors at a Greensboro driving school trained student drivers. “There’s…a need for truck drivers. The ports and everything…are just backed up like crazy,” said Angela Brown, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy. Class sizes are getting larger at 160 Driving Academy. They have seen a surge in students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
KOLO TV Reno

Tow truck company urges driver safety

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a busy time for towing companies and this winter weather has impacted their services. With the freeway closures and freezing temperatures, one tow company wants to remind drivers of the importance of driving safely. Having a plan in case you get stuck in the...
RENO, NV
NBCMontana

Truck drivers urge caution during winter months

BUTTE, Mont. — Truck drivers are urging others to use caution while driving in the snow after two accidents on Sunday -- one on Homestake Pass and another near Belgrade that resulted in a fatality. We spoke with Rex Balentine, head of safety with Jones Brothers Trucking, who worked...
BUTTE, MT
Good News Daily

Truck Driver Delivered Bread to Stranded Drivers in Virginia

Dozens of people were stranded on the interstate in Virginia, this truck driver decided to help!. Casey Noe and her husband, John, along with nearly one hundred other motorists were stranded on the interstate for over 20 hours on a frigid night in Virginia. Many motorists explained that the night was absolutely terrifying and freezing cold. That's when Casey and John saw a Shmidt Baking Company truck on the road with them and decided to call the company to ask if the truck would consider opening up and offer the motorists bread.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHAS11

Semi-truck driver killed in Indiana accident

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Crews with the New Albany fire and police department are investigating a Saturday morning crash involving a semi-truck that has left one person dead. The crash occurred on Grant Line Road near Grant Line Elementary in Indiana. New Albany Chief of Police Todd Bailey said...
NEW ALBANY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg schools continues search for bus drivers

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Staffing issues continue to plague central Ohio schools. Reynoldsburg City Schools is starting a second week of school with a portion of its students learning remotely from home. The district is facing several challenges and this week, it’s transportation. The district started last weekend knowing it would be short drivers, but […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
CBS New York

Commercial Vehicles Restricted From New Jersey Highways Due To Expected Ice

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is gearing up for rough driving conditions Sunday. The Department of Transportation is restricting commercial vehicles from several highways across the state beginning 2 a.m. Sunday due to expected ice. The following highways are affected: I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike) I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287 The restrictions do not include the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to: All tractor trailers Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks Passenger vehicles pulling trailers Recreational vehicles Motorcycles Anyone already on roads when the ban starts is asked to pull into a truck stop until road crews can clear the highways. For more details, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

