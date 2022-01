The Oregon Health Authority is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic in Roseburg. It is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. seven days a week. The clinic is in the parking lot across the street from the Roseburg Public Library at the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street. All 3 vaccines are available and are being given out without cost.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO