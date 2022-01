If you’ve got the return-to-work hangover today, you may have missed the news that three titles have made their way onto Game Pass. On the new front is The Pedestrian (Console, Cloud, PC), which is ‘new’ in the sense that it’s been on PlaySation for five years, but has finally dropped onto the Xbox today. Better late than never! On the ‘older’ front is Olija (Console, Cloud, PC) and Gorogoa (Console, Cloud, PC), both fantastic narrative-heavy games that I can personally guarantee, hand on heart, are well worth your time.

