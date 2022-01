For the past decade or so, we have seen Elon Musk’s future of transportation clearly articulated — as most visionary proposals are — through a series of Twitter replies. Autonomous electric vehicles (the ones he makes, of course) will run very quickly through tunnels (the ones he makes, of course), navigating beneath all the other cars to get people to their destinations fast. Well, what if I told you that Musk’s future of transportation is not ten or 20 or 50 years away but already here! Right at this very moment, anyone can see how well it works, and all you have to do is get to Las Vegas, home of the annual techstravaganza that is the Consumer Electronics Show.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO