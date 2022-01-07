ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to see this weekend on Prime Video between news and upcoming titles

By Kim Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpiphany has taken away all the holidays, but we still have a long weekend before returning to our usual activities. So here are our streaming tips for those looking for something interesting to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s start with the TV series: today, Friday 7 January, the...

Den of Geek

Amazon Prime Video New Releases: January 2022

With its list of new releases for January 2022, Amazon Prime Video is keeping things pretty simple. The streaming giant is rolling out a couple of original films, one big TV effort, and a whole host of library content, then calling it a day. And really, that’s all you need!
vitalthrills.com

Phat Tuesdays Set for February Premiere on Prime Video

Prime Video (try it free) today announced the new docuseries Phat Tuesdays, which celebrates Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today. Prime Video also released the official key art and...
Advanced Television

This Is Us coming to Disney+, Prime Video

The sixth and final season of critically acclaimed family drama, This Is Us, will premiere on both Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in the UK & Ireland from January 6th 2022, with new episodes streaming after the US broadcast. The first five seasons will also be available on the same...
New Haven Register

‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season

The teen horror series, based on the 1973 novel of the same name that was also adapted into a film in 1997, follows a group of friends who are mercilessly stalked by a serial killer after they cover up a fatal car accident. The show stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck and Brooke Bloom.
Hello Magazine

Why has Outlander left Amazon Prime Video?

Set the fiery cross aflame! Outlander has left Amazon Prime Video and we, frankly, are devastated. But where will Jamie and Claire's new home on our streaming platforms be from now on? Find out everything you need to know to avoid missing one second of Scottish drama…. According to Variety,...
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Ramps Up Originals in Spain

In yet another sign of explosive growth on Spain’s drama scene, Amazon Prime Video has unveiled four new Amazon Original series or movies tapping the large talents of some of its most successful comedy directors, producers, novelists and drama series creators. In a sign of Amazon Studios’ hiked ambitions, the productions were described by Georgia Brown, Amazon’s head of European Originals, as “local stories that resonate with local audiences and have a global impact.” In the past, Amazon has stressed more the need for the former. Also updating Spanish journalists in Madrid on Wednesday morning on progress on the already announced “Sin...
Variety

Family Stories Make a Big Splash in Oscar Season

Is it possible that every best picture nominee this year will be about families? Among the 2021 Oscar contenders are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Mass,” “Parallel Mothers” and “The Power of the Dog” and there are plenty of other serious contenders with a similar focus. It’s not unusual for drama to center on families; that’s been going on since the 5th century B.C., when Aeschylus wrote his “Oresteia.” However, it IS unusual for one subject to dominate the Oscar roster. Usually the Academy Awards offer a mix of topics, as last year when the eight BP contenders included two family-centric pieces, “The...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix. New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
The Independent

Netflix films: 50 best original movies to watch, ranked

Having established itself as a power-house of binge TV, Netflix has more recently turned its attention to movies.But with dozens of Netflix original films to chose from, how to sort the gold from the feature-length dross?To help you make sense of the service’s mind-boggling viewing options here’s a countdown of the best original movies available to stream on Netflix UK.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.If you are looking for a streaming platform alternative, you can access unlimited movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Click...
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
cbslocal.com

"The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video

"The Expanse" on Amazon Prime Video is a fantastic sci-fi show, and "The Belters" us their own unique language. The creator of that language, voice and language coach Eric Armstrong, joins Cody to talk about the show!
