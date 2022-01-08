ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Jen Psaki and Others Drag Washington Post for Ghoulish Suggestion Biden is Some Kind of Time-Wasting Grief-Addicted Funeral Junkie

By Tommy Christopher
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post got kicked all over Twitter — including by Jen Psaki — over a weird post suggesting President Joe Biden is some kind of grief addict who’s getting bashed for spending too much time at funerals, or something. On Friday night, the Post published...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Lindsey Graham’s Multiple Personality Disorder With Biden: ‘This Guy’s All Over the Place’

People of a certain age will remember a television mini-series from 1976 called Sybil about an abused girl who suffered from a multiple personality disorder. Joe Scarborough made this outstanding reference Friday morning to describe the curious behavior of Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular as he relates with President Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Larry Sabato
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Fred Guttenberg
Person
Tommy Vietor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#The Washington Post#Senate
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Washington Post columnist argues whether Biden 'can do a whole lot' about the economy or COVID

Washington Post columnist and cheerleader for President Biden, Jennifer Rubin said on Sunday there’s not a lot the president can do about the economy or COVID-19. When appearing on MSNBC’s "Velshi," Rubin discussed the efforts to allegedly safeguard democracy for the 2022 election. While Rubin acknowledged the Democrats could suffer from the ongoing economic issues as well as the pandemic, she claimed that there’s not much Biden can do to change that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy