ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Some white congregations are paying to use hymns written by enslaved African people

By WGBH Radio
wrkf.org
 2 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED SINGERS: (Singing) Lord, I want to be a Christian in my heart. CRAIG LEMOULT, BYLINE: A hundred or so masked parishioners in the pews of the United Parish in Brookline joined together in singing "Lord, I Want To Be A Christian In My Heart." (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)...

www.wrkf.org

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
blackchronicle.com

‘Coronavirus Karen’ Videos Show White Women Policing People In A Pandemic

(opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 — While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening — white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities — are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic...
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

Jonkonnu: The holiday when Black revelers could mock their enslavers

Edward Warren was a young doctor in the early 1850s when he first witnessed it. Later in life, he described what he saw at Christmastime among the enslaved population at Somerset Place, one of the largest plantations in North Carolina. On Christmas Day, he wrote, one of the enslaved men...
SOCIETY
blackchronicle.com

Karen Videos 2021: Most Outrageous Moments Of Women Weaponizing Whiteness

The proliferation of Karens may have coincided with the pandemic, but, obviously, the concept of entitled white women exerting and weaponizing their purported privileges in a misguided attempt at wielding moral authority over Black people is far from new. Karens have effectively become a pop-cultural phenomenon despite (because of?) their...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African People#Congregational Church#White Privilege#Church Service#United Church#Racial Injustice#Racism#Wgbh#Christian#The United Parish
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digboston.com

OPINION: WHY BLACK-OWNED BUSINESSES SHOULD RECEIVE REPARATIONS

For starters, former Confederate states legally extended the multibillion-dollar slavery franchise—with the US government’s complicity. Julia Mejia, an at-large Boston city councilor and chair of the City Council Committee on Civil Rights, recently held a hearing on potential reparations for Black Bostonians. Afterward, a reporter asked me if I thought Black-owned businesses should receive reparations. I was taken aback, as I’d never heard the question before.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.

Comments / 0

Community Policy