Adapt These 3 Great Leica Lenses to Sony Cameras

Legendary Geovid rangefinders get downsized into a compact, lightweight design. Rangefinding binoculars are one of most versatile tools in a hunter’s arsenal, and, among that category of optics, the Leica Geovids are at or near the top in terms of performance. But, like all rangefinding binos, they aren’t small. In fact, heft and bulk are the two biggest factors that hunters complain about with any make or model. But now, Leica has changed the game, introducing a new Geovid—known for their optical quality and rangefinding capabilities—in a compact, lightweight design. The new Leica Geovid Pro 32 rangefinding binoculars weigh less than 2 lbs., and measure just 6 inches in length—an outstanding reduction in size.
