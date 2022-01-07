ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Adapt These 3 Great Leica Lenses to Sony Cameras

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s not every day that we think about adapting luxurious Leica lenses to Sony cameras. But the truth is that when you do, you get the best of two worlds. You get great, full-frame image quality with some of the best lenses money can buy. Of course, you don’t always need...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Get Two Drones For The Price Of One With This Bundle

There's nothing quite like the freedom of flying your own drone. Getting a bird's eye view of things, you can capture amazing photographs, perform high-flying stunts, and even choreograph some incredibly cool flying performances! What's better than a drone? How about two drones?. With this Alpha Z PRO 4K and...
ELECTRONICS
outdoorchannelplus.com

New Leica Geovid Pro 32 Rangefinding Binoculars

Legendary Geovid rangefinders get downsized into a compact, lightweight design. Rangefinding binoculars are one of most versatile tools in a hunter’s arsenal, and, among that category of optics, the Leica Geovids are at or near the top in terms of performance. But, like all rangefinding binos, they aren’t small. In fact, heft and bulk are the two biggest factors that hunters complain about with any make or model. But now, Leica has changed the game, introducing a new Geovid—known for their optical quality and rangefinding capabilities—in a compact, lightweight design. The new Leica Geovid Pro 32 rangefinding binoculars weigh less than 2 lbs., and measure just 6 inches in length—an outstanding reduction in size.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

25 years of consumer digital cameras: they have improved with age!

It’s a bit hard to pin down an anniversary for the introduction of digital imaging because there were a couple of false starts, followed by a pretty long lead-in time when the photo industry was hedging its bets and even considering hybrid systems such as drop-in digital modules for 35mm SLRs. Nevertheless, as we now go through yet another evolution – from DSLRs to mirrorless cameras – digital capture has been around long enough to create a generation of photographers who have never shot film.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leica Cameras#Lenses#Photography#Sony Cameras
The Phoblographer

2 Constant Aperture Telephoto Zoom Lenses Have a Great Price Now!

With the Tamron 17-28mm f2.8 and 70-180mm f2.8 lenses, you’ll have more than enough of a useable range. Well, the Tamron lens deals are here! For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Beautifully Made Luxury Telephoto: Leica M 135mm F3.4 Review

The Leica M 135mm f3.4 is one of the longest lenses in Leica’s beloved M mount system. As such, it brings more background separation and the ability to get in close without physically being close. The lens, formally known as the Leica APO Telyt M 135mm f3.4, brings several key features that I’ve come to expect from the system, starting with the solid build and continuing to the color and contrast. Of course, it has a price that I’ve come to expect from the system as well — $4,495.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Nikon Thinks Their New Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z Lens is Affordable. Is it?

If you look on the market, you’ll see that a few new zoom lenses have been popping up with constant f2.8 apertures. Sigma has a 28-70mm f2.8 that’s seriously lacking weather resistance. The new Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 has a ton of weather resistance for under $1,000 — and received top marks from us. Now, Nikon has their own variant in the form of the new Nikon 28-75mm f2.8 Z. You should note that this isn’t one of Nikon’s S-series lenses, but if it’s anything like the company’s 40mm f2, then we’ll be surprised. At the same time, we wouldn’t call $1,199.95 affordable at all for this sort of lens.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Looking for a New Lens for Photowalks? Check These Out!

Like photowalking alone? Well, why not try one of these lenses? For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
The Phoblographer

Wicked Sharpness, Beautiful Bokeh: Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 Review

While the nifty fifty gets all the attention, a 90mm prime brings that bokeh in closer. The Leica M-mount system doesn’t have any shortage of 90mm options. The Leica Summicron M 90mm f2 is brighter than the company’s Macro f4, yet less than half the price of the Summilux M 90mm f1.5 ASPH. It brings a classic Leica look to a longer prime with still excellent bokeh and a durable, yet compact build.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Heavy, But Beautiful! Leica 90-280mm F2.8-4 SL Review

This is a lens that has had me scratching my head. Leica is hitting the ball out of the park in so many ways with this lens, but they’re also making something a bit odd. The Leica 90-280mm f2.8-f4 SL is a heavy lens with great optics and beautiful image quality. And you also just can’t deny how great the build quality is. Plus, there’s a very useful focal range attached with a pretty wide aperture. Though at the same time, you’ll wonder who exactly would use a lens like this.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Great Guide to Tamron Zoom Lenses for Sony FE

Tamron lenses are fantastic. I’m not sure there’s any independent reviewer that would disagree with that. Tamron zoom lenses for Sony FE cameras are notably incredible. Their lenses don’t exactly compete with what Sony offers, but they augment it. What’s more, they do so while providing a ton of value for what they are. We’ve reviewed every Tamron zoom lens for Sony FE cameras on the market. And in this roundup, we’ll tell you what you need to know if you’re considering purchasing.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Sony Shooters Should Take Advantage of This Awesome Deal!

Tamron’s lens deals are still here and going on! And lucky for you, we’ve reviewed the vast majority of the lenses currently experiencing savings. Considering getting one of their great prime lenses? Or what about their convenient and incredible f2.8 zoom lenses? Well, we invite you to dive into this guide. You’ll see prices and links to our original reviews. Take a look!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Beautiful Optics. Bokeh for Days. Leica 75mm F1.25 Noctilux Review

Leica is synonymous with pristine image optics and a price tag to match. Most of their lenses are on the wish lists of photographers worldwide. Their Summicron lenses are at a price point that most have to save up for. The 75mm Summicron was a hit, so naturally, the Leica 75mm f1.25 Noctilux lens has to be notorious, right? With a price tag of $14,295.00 we would sure hope so! Keep reading to see if the low light performance and incredible bokeh justify the cost.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

3 of the Best Portrait Lenses for Fujifilm Cameras

There’s a spot in this round-up where you can probably insert DEM TONEZ or something like that. But in reality, portrait lenses for Fujifilm cameras will give you beautiful results. All of these lenses have a few great qualities: nice bokeh, adequate sharpness, and a nice render when it comes to portraiture. What’s more, we’ve tested all of these independently in our own reviews. So we’re giving you only the best!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Essential Guide to the Leica SL Lenses

For well over a decade, we’ve worked diligently to review as many lenses as we possibly can. We believe that lenses are the lifeblood of a camera system. The Leica L mount camera system is one of the oldest mirrorless full-frame systems, and Leica SL lenses have grown since it started. In our typical fashion, we dove into our Reviews Index to find all our reviews of all Leica SL lenses, and we’re putting them all in this roundup for you. Interested in a Leica SL2 or Leica SL2-S? Well, here are the lenses you might be interested in.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Why Canon Photographers Are Going to Love Capture One 22

Our Capture One 22 review was updated recently. One of the biggest new features for Canon photographers is being able to wirelessly tether with their cameras. Previously, you needed to use EOS utility or some other method. But now, the Canon EOS R5, Canon EOS R, and others can connect to your WiFi network and they’ll be recognized by Capture One 22. It’s quite an awesome feature even if the delivery takes double the amount of time Capture One says it will wirelessly.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS
Autoblog

Best dash cam 2022: 6 great cameras for driving peace of mind

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Whether your goal is to grab some quick and easy footage of your drives for your Instagram page, or you just want to protect yourself from a lawsuit, a dash cam is the way to go. Some things you'll want to consider are whether you'll need features like night vision, an HD picture, parking monitoring, collision detection, or even a multi-cam setup (considering that nearly 30% of all accidents are rear-end collisions according to the NHTSA). Some cams even have built-in WiFi, letting users quickly save and edit their videos right from their phone. Starting at under $50, these options could save you thousands, not to mention the headaches that come with dealing with insurance companies.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

One of Sony’s Sharpest Lenses Has a Nice Discount

Ever used the Sony 55mm f1.8 FE? Well, it was one of the first Sony FE lenses and remains to be one of the sharpest lenses too. A good portion of the Sony lineup of lenses and cameras are at very good prices right now. We’ve seen the Sony a7r III for pretty much 30% off before, and you can still get it at a pretty insane deal right now. Sony cameras are right up there with Canon in terms of performance. Recently, they’ve also been buffed pretty hard with durability enhancements too. Pretty much everything that Sony has discounted right now can be found here. And we think you should take a look!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
292
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy