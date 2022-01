The rise of interoperable blockchain or multichain products is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of DeFi. In the early stages of DeFi, most blockchain products were built solely on the Ethereum blockchain, which was notorious for issues with gas fees and transaction speed, severely limiting Defi adoption. However, with the creation of new blockchains such as Avalanche, Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, and a slew of others, DeFi has gained traction through multichain products that enable interoperability across multiple blockchains.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO