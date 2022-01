New York Knicks (19-20) at Boston Celtics (18-21) Saturday, January 8, 2022. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the 4th and final meeting between them this season. Their first meeting was on opening night when the Knicks handed the Celtics their first loss of the season 138-134 in double overtime at Madison Square Garden. The Celtics came back and won the 2nd meeting 114-107 in Boston. The Knicks took the third meeting 108-105 at Madison on Thursday as RJ Barrett made a 3 pointer at the buzzer for the win.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO