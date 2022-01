Data released earlier showed that factory orders for Germany were 3.5% MoM vs 2.1% MoM expected and a higher revised October print to -5.8% MoM. Euro Zone PPI for November was 23.7% YoY vs 22.9% YoY expected and 21.9% YoY in October. Germany’s preliminary Harmonized CPI for December was 5.7% YoY vs 5.7% YoY expected and 6.0% YoY in November. Strong manufacturing data and volatile inflation data should point to a volatile EUR/USD. In addition, the US Fed is pointing towards hiking rates sooner rather than later, while the ECB is pointing towards bond buying through September. One would think this would also cause more movement in the pair.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO