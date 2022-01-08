ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 star George Russell and girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt relax in St Barts as he prepares to partner Lewis Hamilton

By Alex Cole
 1 day ago

GEORGE RUSSELL is making the most of his holiday in the Caribbean before a career-changing move to Mercedes to team up with Lewis Hamilton next season.

Russell, 23, and partner Carmen Montero Mundt were spotted strolling arm-in-arm on a romantic walk on a St Barts beach.

George Russell and his partner Carmen Montero Mundt stroll along a beach in St Barts Credit: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA
The British racer is enjoying a relaxing off-season before he joins the Mercedes team. Credit: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA
Girlfriend Carmen hugs Russell on their vacation Credit: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA
The pair were spotted relaxing on the Caribbean island before March's F1 2022 season Credit: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA

Chilling out on the private beach of the luxurious Eden Rock hotel during the island's holiday season, Carmen wore a one-piece swimsuit as she hugged the ex-Williams driver.

The pair have reportedly been together since 2020, with the beauty believed to work at a City investment firm.

Russell was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate towards the end of last season.

He replaces Valtari Bottas, with the Finnish veteran joining Alfa Romeo Racing.

Russell achieved his first and only F1 podium with Williams at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

But the Norfolk-born racer is hoping to be in the thick of the championship race next season.

There is huge excitement around Mercedes combining the two British drivers, despite them being at separate ends of their careers.

However, there are fears that Hamilton may be considering retirement.

Here is the full line-up for the 2022 Formula 1 season

Having cancelled all media duties, Hamilton has not spoken publicly since he missed out on winning the title on the final lap in Abu Dhabi.

On the move to Mercedes to pair with Hamilton, Russell has previously stated: "I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely buzzing.

"It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands.

"But I’m under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge, it’s going to be a steep learning curve."

The F1 season officially kicks off with the first race of the season in Bahrain in mid-March.

The luxurious Eden Rock hotel beach was the choice of destination for Russell and Carmen Credit: IMP/Backgrid/EliotPress/MEGA

The Independent

Lando Norris felt he was in Carlos Sainz ‘shadow’ at McLaren

Lando Norris has said he felt as if he was in Carlos Sainz’s “shadow” when the pair raced for McLaren together. Sainz performed well for McLaren but moved to Ferrari to replace Sebastian Vettel for the 2021 season. He ended up with more points than Charles Leclerc and Norris believes his former McLaren colleague could win the world title if given the right car.“I think Carlos is one of the best Formula 1 drivers. It also made me not look so good because he’s an extremely good driver. He did a very good job,” said Norris, quoted by Motorsport-total.com.“I think...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The ‘emotionally brutal’ F1 moments that made Russell stronger

Russell has stepped up to a full-time Mercedes F1 seat for the coming season after spending the last three years racing for the customer Williams squad. Russell’s performances at Williams won him widespread acclaim throughout the F1 paddock, and convinced Mercedes to partner him with Lewis Hamilton five years after joining its junior programme.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

The brown of the facsimile helmet wasn’t dark enough, but never mind: the pole position trophy won by Valtteri Bottas in Mexico was something to savour, and Valtteri – the epitome of Finnish calm – had a crack in his voice as he accepted it from Jackie Stewart. The power of Juan Manuel Fangio endures, and always will.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Esteban Ocon believes that ending losing streak will propel Alpine to more Formula 1 success

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon says ending the team’s 13-year losing streak in the 2021 season will propel them to more success in the upcoming Formula 1 campaign.Ocon won the Hungarian Grand Prix to end the trophy drought at the team, which has alleviated pressure for everyone at Alpine. This means, according to Ocon, they can press for more victories in the coming year.“It was a great feeling and I’m also glad we’ve got that away also for the team,” he told Motorsport.com. “Obviously it was the first win since the Renault comeback in the new era of F1, so next...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Pierre Gasly irked at lack of Red Bull ‘recognition’ after ‘better performances’ than rivals

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is hoping for more opportunities in the sport in 2023 after being dropped by Red Bull in 2019.Gasly was demoted to Torro Rosso, now named AlphaTauri, as Christian Horner’s team decided to promote Alex Albon. The star has put in impressive performances since his demotion including winning the 2020 Italian Grand Prix. However, he hasn’t been welcomed back to Red Bull who has favoured Sergio Perez as their second driver to Max Verstappen.“Many drivers’ contracts expire in 2023. Opportunities will open up,” he told Auto Motor und Sport. “In Formula 1, everything happens very quickly....
MOTORSPORTS
