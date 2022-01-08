3 Players Who Will Be X-Factors For The Red Sox In 2022

You don’t have to like Alex Rodriguez, but the idea of pretending his career didn’t exist makes zero sense. That’s my perspective as we count down the days until the Baseball Hall of Fame announcement. According to the (useful and incredible) public voting tracker that is updated after every eligible voter makes his or her ballot public, Rodriguez currently has 45.7% of the vote and would need to be on more than 90% of the ballots we don’t yet know of yet to reach the 75% threshold for induction.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO