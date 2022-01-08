ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Lawson Praises Her ‘Talented Capricorn Twin’ Blue Ivy Carter On Her 10th Birthday

By Tai Saint-Louis
 1 day ago
Blue Ivy Carter – perhaps the most accomplished 5th grader in America – turned 10 on Friday, giving her grandmother Tina Lawson yet another opportunity to brag about her grandbaby on Instagram. Sharing a brand new photo of herself with Blue on the beach, Beyonce‘s mother gave...

Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Grow Up Before Your Very Eyes!

Can you believe Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old? That’s right, the eldest daughter of music titans Jay Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her special day today and my my, how the years have flown by. She’s accomplished a lot so far. At just 8 years...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
CELEBRITIES
Beyonce
Blue Ivy Carter
Wizkid
Tina Knowles
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
NAACP
Instagram
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé & Her Kids Sing Theme Song For Tina Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Show — Listen

Tina Lawson had all four of her grandchildren, including Blue Ivy, participate in the theme song for her new show, which also features vocals from none other than Queen Bey. Tina Lawson enlisted the help of some very talented family members to create the theme song to her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old designer and entrepreneur shared the trailer for her show to Instagram on Monday (Dec. 20), and it features her daughter Beyoncé, 40, belting out part of the theme song. Plus, Tina’s four grandchildren — Beyoncé’s kids Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, and Solange Knowles‘ son Julez, 17 — all leave an adorable audio message at the start of the clip.
MUSIC
News Talk 1490

Check Out Blue Ivy Carter’s Evolution Over The Years

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Blue Ivy Carter is officially in the double digits! Despite her very young age, she has more professional accomplishments than most 30 year olds. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 10 years old. Children do what they’re supposed...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up in Her Grandma's Latest Instagram Post

It might feel like we've always had the honor and privilege of existing in the same timeline as Miss Blue Ivy Carter, but in reality, she's only been around for a decade. She's celebrating those 10 years today and her grandma, Tina Knowles, commemorated the big day with a post on Instagram that shows just how much Blue has grown up since she made her debut during Beyoncé's "Love On Top" performance at the 2011 VMAs — well, sort of, since that was when Bey revealed her bump, not an actual baby.
CELEBRITIES
