Is it worth buying an Xbox One S or Xbox One X in 2022? The two consoles have since been succeeded by the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X which released in November 2020, but millions of people have yet to make the jump, and the Xbox One still remains a very popular line of consoles right now. So, is it still enjoyable to use one in 2022? Are there still games being made for it, how does it cope with modern titles, and are you throwing your money away by paying for an Xbox One now, rather than waiting to buy a next-gen system? We've put together this little Xbox One buying guide to try and help you make an informed decision this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO