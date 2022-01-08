ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL Cool J Honored With Statue Built By Black Artist In His Hometown

By Jeffrey McKinney
Hip-hop icon LL Cool J was recognized in his hometown of Queens, New York with a fresh solar-powered bronze statue. The bust even supposedly plays music from the iconic rapper, actor, and entrepreneur, according to NME. Based on MSN, the statue was made in the rapper’s 1980s era likeness...

FreetheWorkers
16h ago

it needs to be taken down for what it stands for, Shootings, Looting, Murder, Drug Deals, and Women Abuse

A new statue of LL Cool J in New York harnesses solar power to play the rapper’s music. The bronze bust, which was installed at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, was built by Sherwin Banfield. The statue of LL Cool J, titled ‘Going Back to the Meadows’, is positioned above a gold-coloured boombox which is powered by the sun.
A new LL Cool J statue in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in the rapper/actor’s native Queens, New York pumps out the hip-hip icon’s legendary hits using solar power. The piece that was unveiled last month was crafted from bronze, resin, stainless steel, winterstone and wood by Queens-bred artist Sherwin Banfield and it depicts James Todd Smith in his trademark Kangol bucket hat and fat Cuban link chain, holding up a giant boombox loaded with a glowing cassette of his 1985 debut album, Radio.
