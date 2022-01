Since David Tepper took ownership of the Panthers in 2018, the NFC South squad has posted four straight losing seasons, and now three straight with at least 11 losses. Matt Rhule has been the head coach for the last two, and it's possible his 2021 campaign will be even worse than his 5-11 debut in 2020, with Carolina looking to avoid a 12th defeat against the rival Buccaneers on Sunday. Even so, Tepper will retain Rhule for a third year as head coach in 2022, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported in late December.

