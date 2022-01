The most dominant defense in college football certainly did not live up to its billing in the SEC Championship, when Alabama pummeled Georgia in a lopsided, 41-24 victory. Despite boasting a roster filled with NFL prospects, the Bulldogs failed to record a single sack or interception of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in 44 pass attempts, surrendering an eye-popping 461 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in a mesmerizing effort that all but guaranteed that one week later, the true sophomore would be named the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

