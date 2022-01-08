ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother Allegedly Puts Teen in Trunk of Vehicle to Quarantine Him

By Chris Reed
 1 day ago
A mother allegedly put her son in the trunk of her car as she went through a COVID testing site near Houston.

Someone working at the testing site heard a noise coming from the trunk and when they investigated it a bit more, they found a 13-year-old boy laying inside of the trunk.

In order for the teenager to receive a test, the mother, who is a teacher in Texas, was told that her son had to be removed from the trunk.

While this was all happening, someone called authorities and that is when the mother of the boy told them that she put him in there after he reportedly tested positive for COVID.

Yes, this mother allegedly had him in the trunk of her car to quarantine him while she went through the testing site.

Now, a warrant has been issued for the woman's arrest after she allegedly put her child in danger.

Here's what authorities from Harrison Country had to say about this very disturbing incident.

"CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed.”

Cameras at the testing site reportedly show the teen exiting the trunk of the vehicle and getting into the backseat of the car. The tape was turned over to the police.

Related
Mother, Daughter in “Rescue 911″ Clip Discuss Kidnapping, Life After

Earlier this week, we revisited a Lafayette kidnapping that was featured on the CBS series Rescue 911. Long story short: On Father's Day 1987, Denise Gulledge left her six-month-old daughter Missy in her brand new car while paying for gas at a station on the Evangeline Thruway near I-10. While Denise's back was turned, someone jumped into her car and took off down the Thruway with Missy still strapped into her car seat. After a nearly two-hour search, a couple, Sanders and Thelma Wyatt, found Missy in a ditch in rural St. Martin Parish and called authorities. Four years later, Rescue 911 aired a reenactment of the story during one of its episodes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Two Boys Killed In Opelousas Fire

An Opelousas family is mourning the deaths of two pre-teen boys after an early morning fire. According to Opelousas Fire Chief Charles Mason, firefighters got the call around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Jake Drive in the Park Vista subdivision. Firefighters arrived on scene within five minutes of the call and found the house engulfed in flames.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Bands Recruit COVID-Sniffing Dogs to Detect Virus on Tours

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its third year, a new technique has arisen for detecting positive cases at large-scale tours and concerts — and it comes on all fours. In an effort to keep their tours from shutting down, musicians have taken to recruiting trained dogs that can...
Arnaudville Man Booked in Lafayette Overdose Death

Two months after a woman who was found by Lafayette police died of a drug overdose, investigators say they have arrested someone in connection with that case. Police officers found the woman on October 23 in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. When officers arrived on the scene, the woman was unconscious. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died on October 30. Police have not released the deceased's name.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Female Pedestrian in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash last night involving a pedestrian. Sadly, the person hit was killed in the collision. The crash happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, in the 2100 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. A female...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

