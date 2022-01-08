ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

5 Sidney Poitier Movies Every Black Person Should Watch

By Bilal G. Morris
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
Praise 94.5 Cleveland
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2nje_0dgTVHiP00
Source: Acey Harper / Getty

Sidney Poitier was an icon, one of the first true black stars in the modern-day film. He not only paved the way for so many black actors/actresses, but he also allowed black people to see themselves in their favorite films. In his death we remember his legacy and the movies that will live on forever.

Poitier’s journey into acting began when the then dishwasher landed a spot in the American Negro Theater after a successful audition. But the young Poitier was rejected by audiences because his tone-deafness left him unable to sing. He would stay determined to master the craft of acting and eventually would rid himself of his Bahamian accent. He would then land a leading role in the Broadway production “Lysistrata.

Poitier would go on to star in many Broadway plays in the 1950s. One of the most famous was his role in the 1959 first production of “A Raisin in the Sun. That play also starred Ruby Dee and Louis Gossett Jr. Later that year Poitier would star in the film adaptation of “Porgy and Bess alongside Dorthy Dandridge. He would also become the first African American to win the Oscar for Best Actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4vkt_0dgTVHiP00
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sidney Poitier’s death make some of his movies even more important to black culture. To celebrate him we’ve created a list of Sidney Poitier moves that every black person should watch for the culture’s sake.

“The Defiant Ones” (1958)

“The Defiant Ones” is an American adventure drama about two escaped prisoners, one white and one black, who are chained together and must find common ground to survive. It won Academy Awards for Cinematography and Original screenplay. It was also nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor. Poitier would go on to win the Silver Bear Award for Best Actor at the Berlin International Film Festival.

“Porgy and Bess” (1959)

“Porgy and Bess” is a 1935 Opera that was adapted into a musical film that starred Sidney Poitier and Dorothy Dandridge. Due to the films’ controversial subject matter, it drew mixed reviews from critics, but over time it was considered one most prestigious films of its time. In 2011 it was chosen to be added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

“A Raisin in the Sun” (1961)

“A Raisin in the Sun” is another play that was adapted into a featured drama film that starred Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, and Louis Gossett Jr in his film debut. The film is about a black family who seeks a better life. Poitier was nominated for a Golden Globe. The film was also added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

“In the Heat of the Night” (1967)

“In the Heat of the Night” is an American mystery drama film that was based on a novel written by John Ball. The story is about a black detective played by Poitier, who becomes enthralled in a murder case in a small town in Mississippi. The film won five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor. Some critics have deemed it the top 100 greatest movies of all time. It is also in the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

“Lilies of the Field“ (1963)

“Lilies of the Field” is a comedy-drama film adapted from a novel by William Edmund Barett. It is deemed one of Poitier’s best films. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor, becoming the first black actor to win the award. The film was later turned into a Broadway play and was selected into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

Honorable Mentions

“Uptown Saturday Night”

“Let’s Do It Again”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWNhx_0dgTVHiP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjJd7_0dgTVHiP00

5 Sidney Poitier Movies Every Black Person Should Watch was originally published on newsone.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
iheart.com

Sidney Poitier Dead At 94: Report

Trailblazing actor, activist, author, and ambassador Sidney Poitier has reportedly passed away at the age of 94. With a career spanning multiple decades, Poitier's legacy in Hollywood is expansive. Poitier is known for his barrier-breaking work of the 1950s and 1960s, including his performances in the films The Defiant Ones, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Paris Blues, In The Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and many more.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Ruby Dee
Person
Dorothy Dandridge
Person
Louis Gossett Jr.
San Francisco Chronicle

Sidney Poitier, a star who ‘meant something,’ dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, a great American screen actor whose portrayals helped educate a divided and conflicted nation about race, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at age 94. Poitier, a two-time Academy Award winner, had the look and bearing of a prince, and one of the most recognizable speaking voices in cinema — sonorous and precise, with just a hint of his origins in the Bahamas. He had emotional magnetism, sharp perceptions and intellectual acuity. Like the very best of film stars, Poitier meant something just standing there: ferocious dignity, integrity and, not far beneath the controlled surface, a wellspring of righteous anger.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Sidney Poitier Dies: Hollywood Trailblazer, Activist, and Oscar Winner Was 94

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, filmmaker, activist, and Hollywood trailblazer, has died at the age of 94. The news was shared by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell out of the Bahamas, where Poitier held dual citizenship. Representatives for Poitier did not immediately return IndieWire’s request for comment. Poitier broke the color barrier in Hollywood. Rising to superstar status in an industry that has forever been controlled on both sides of the camera by primarily white men, he was an actor, director, and producer who completely shifted perceptions of race that had long been held, prior to his arrival, by both audiences and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Black People#Film Star#Bahamian#African American
IndieWire

Morgan Freeman, Tyler Perry, Colman Domingo, and More Remember Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Academy Award (for his performance in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field”), has died at age 94. Tributes from friends and famous fans immediately began to pour in, honoring a trailblazer who forged a way forward for Black performers. Poitier enjoyed a lengthy career, first on Broadway and then starring in films including “In the Heat of the Night,” “A Raisin in the Sun” (in which he reprised his starring role from Broadway), “To Sir, With Love,” “A Patch of Blue,” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” “What a landmark actor. One of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier: His 12 Best Roles

Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday, but the graceful and regal actor left behind a lifetime of legendary roles. As Hollywood’s first Black movie star, and the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor, Poitier was nominated for 40 awards and won 26. He also directed and produced many titles across a multidecade career. Here are 12 of Poitier’s most memorable performances. No Way Out (1950) Like many of the films Poitier starred in, No Way Out was a film that touched on racial relations and tensions between Blacks and whites. In his feature film debut,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Denzel Washington Wishes He Could’ve Worked With Sidney Poitier

The world is slowly reacting to the news that Sir Sidney Poitier, a trailblazer for Hollywood diversity and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, is no longer with us. Poitier died Thursday, Jan. 6, in his homeland of the Bahamas, according to the acting director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eugene Torchon-Newry, who confirmed word to the Associated Press.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier, Oscar Winner Who Helped Tear Down Racial Barriers, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, whose dignity and self-assertion ushered in a new era in the depiction of African-Americans in Hollywood films as the civil rights movement was remaking America, has died, a spokesperson for the Bahamian Prime Minister confirmed to Variety. He was 94. Poitier was the oldest living winner of the best actor Oscar — just one distinction in a career full of distinctions. “Our whole Bahamas grieves and extends our deepest condolences to his family. But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian, a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human...
CELEBRITIES
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Inspiration Station, and the home of Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy!

 https://praisecleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy