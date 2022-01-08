ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden's on the road to Atlanta to push for new voting rights legislation

President Biden's been on the road these past few days and will turn his attention to voting rights in the week ahead. He'll do that in Georgia, a state he won narrowly in 2020 and that's become ground zero in the fight over election integrity. The president says what he's proposing...

KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TODAY.com

Chuck Todd: Democrats are pushing voting rights legislation because of Jan 6 anniversary

"Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss President Biden’s new emphasis on getting voting rights bills passed after putting a pause on the Build Back Better agenda. Chuck says “it feels like this push for voting rights is happening now because we had a Jan 6 anniversary and Martin Luther King weekend coming up.” Jan. 9, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The State

Rep. Clyburn joins business community to push for voting rights legislation

Free and fair elections, the underpinning of our democracy, are in danger, and even though they can’t directly cast a ballot, American businesses are among the most concerned. Several states have proposed or passed laws that threaten democracy by suppressing individuals’ rights to vote, undercutting decision-making authority of local...
COLUMBIA, SC
MSNBC

The final push on voting rights is this week in the Senate

As senators returned to work last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his members that went further than many expected. The New York Democrat not only called for passing voting rights legislation through majority rule, he also set a rather specific timeline. If the Republican minority...
CONGRESS & COURTS
94.3 Jack FM

Biden to push filibuster changes in MLK hometown Atlanta

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will push on Tuesday to weaken rules that allow a minority group of senators to kill proposed laws, arguing the country’s democratic political system may collapse unless new voting rights legislation passes. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak in Atlanta, the African-American majority capital of the battleground state of Georgia on Tuesday, where Democrats won two crucial U.S. Senate seats in January 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Joe Biden’s agenda: buried in a legislative graveyard

Joe Biden wants to go down in history as a transformative US president. He began his time in office by passing a popular economic stimulus and Covid-19 relief bill. The Biden White House basked in comparisons with Franklin Roosevelt’s country-changing presidency. With Democrats in control of the executive and legislative branches of government, the sky seemed the limit. However, in recent months Mr Biden’s agenda – most notably on climate change – has been buried in a legislative graveyard.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Why some Georgia civil rights groups are telling Biden and Harris to stay away

Several Georgia voting rights groups signed a statement Thursday saying President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shouldn’t visit the state next week unless they’ve developed a plan to pass voting rights legislation. The statement, first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows the level of desperation civil...
GEORGIA STATE

