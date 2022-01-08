The seven highlights of “Temps X”

For more than thirty years, Le Messager had become a rarity, a film totally invisible in theaters. And this, although he won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1971 (when that year, Luchino Visconti’s Death in Venice was the top favorite for the supreme award). Yes, Le Messager (The Go-Between) had evaporated. It only existed in the memory of a few moviegoers, who fondly remembered it. Luckily, this untraceable Joseph Losey film celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. And it was released for the very first time on Blu-ray at ESC last November. As good news never comes alone, this feature film is finally back in theaters early in the year and presented in a beautifully restored new 4K copy!

