Colts activate WR Parris Campbell from IR

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Indianapolis Colts acrivated wide receiver Parris Campbell from the injured reserve list, the team announced Saturday.

Making his return for the first time since suffering a foot injury on a 51-yard touchdown catch against the Houston Texans in Week 6, Campbell will be joining a passing attack that is in desperate need of playmakers.

Though Campbell’s production wasn’t immaculate during the first six games, he was a threat to make a big play given his game-breaking speed.

Now, Campbell will join a wide receiver room that is led by Michael Pittman Jr., who reached the 1,000-yard mark during the Week 17 loss against the Raiders.

The Colts also elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley, safety Will Redmond and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

