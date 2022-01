This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. It's a new year on Earth, and there's also plenty to look forward to in 2022 on Mars. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter is getting ready to take its first flight of the year, which will work out to its 19th flight overall. The Ingenuity team anticipates takeoff could be tough due to the terrain it's sitting on.

