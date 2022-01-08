Wyoming Area returns to pool

Julia Crane was part of a relay win and had the best individual performance Tuesday when Wyoming Area returned to swimming competition for the first time in 22 months.

Wyoming Area host Wyoming Seminary in Wyoming Valley Conference girls and boys meets.

Wyoming Seminary won the girls meet, 127-35.

Ava Menditto, Sofia Sabatini, Samara Campenni and Crane won the 200-yard freestyle.

Crane was second out of six entries in the 50 freestyle in 28.20.

Wyoming Seminary won the boys meet, 121-11.

Wyoming Area had just three boys competing, but two of them were on the team two years ago.

Benjamin Canfield and Tommy Lynch, the two experienced swimmers, each had a third-place finial

Canfield was third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 free to lead the team.

Lynch was third in the 100 breaststroke.

Wyoming Area sat out last season and got a late start this season because of needed repairs at the school’s poll and the complications of trying to train elsewhere during the pandemic.