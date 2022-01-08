ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats Shenandoah 38 – 15

By Admin
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7th grade boys basketball team beat Shenandoah 38-15....

cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Cats#Highschool
Western Iowa Today

Friday, January 7th Girls and Boys Basketball Stats

Hailee Barrett sparked Essex off the bench with 12 points. Griswold’s high scorer was McKenna Wiechman with 18. Essex overcame an early 10-3 deficit, grabbing their first lead early in the 3rd quarter at 28-27. Once they went in front they never looked back and outscored Griswold 14-2 in the 4th.
EDUCATION
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beats Rudder 70-51 in 19-5A play

The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team is a big proponent of second chances, especially when they lead to wins. Consol controlled time of possession in the first half and scored 16 points off second-chance opportunities for a 21-point halftime lead en route to a dominating 70-51 victory over Rudder in District 19-5A play at The Armory on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
scorebooklive.com

Watch: Mater Dei boys basketball beats Orange Lutheran 66-58 behind balanced scoring attack

ORANGE, Calif. — Mater Dei boys basketball took down Orange Lutheran on the road 66-58 on Friday night in both teams’ Trinity League opener. Senior Kaden Minter led the Monarchs with 13 points. Orange Lutheran senior Seth Brown led all scorers with 18 points in defeat. Three other Monarchs finished the game in double figures: Zack Davidson (junior) and Jack McCloskey (senior) each put in 12 points and Tee Bartlett (freshman) scored 10. Watch the highlights below.
SANTA ANA, CA
Daily Freeman

High School Boys Basketball: Kingston beats Shenendehowa in OT

HALFMOON, N.Y. — Ke’montae Thawe scored 27 points, including a pair of foul shots with 4.2 seconds left in overtime, to give Kingston High a big 75-74 non-league boys basketball triumph over Shenendehowa Saturday. The (6-1) Tigers prevailed in a game that was tight from beginning to end....
KINGSTON, NY
wildcatstrong.com

Bonham boys 8th grade basketball results vs. North Belton

The Bonham Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams returned from the holiday break on Thursday as they hosted North Belton Middle School. Here are the results from the games. The “A” team defeated North Belton by a score of 66-60. Bonham was led by Ramauhu Brown with 24 points while Jayden Watkins and Q’Terrius White each with 12 points.
BONHAM, TX
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball beats West Muskingum 47 – 39

The Bobcats get a win tonight at home beating West Muskingum 47 – 39. Cole Parsons led the Cats with 16 points, Caden Moore added 11, Caleb Bond with 7, Davion Jeffrey and Levin Polasky each had 5 points. The Bobcats out rebounded the Tornadoes 29-23. It was a great team win!
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
bocopreps.com

Basketball: Longmont boys beat Silver Creek in conference opener

LONGMONT — A one-handed dunk by Longmont senior Keegan Patterson sent a packed-out Silver Creek gymnasium into frenzy Friday night. With winter high school basketball officially transitioning into league play, call it a loud reminder that this is time of year the Trojans usually flex their muscles. Patterson finished...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcat OVAC Swimming Qualifiers

The OVAC Swimming Championship Meet will take place on Saturday, January 15th, at Brooke High School in West Virginia and the Cambridge Bobcat Swimming team will have more swimmers swimming than they have in many years. Sunday evening the OVAC released the psych sheet showing the individuals that qualified for the event. Out of all the OVAC schools, 32 swimmers qualify for each event which makes it very difficult to do so and a big achievement for the swimmers. The following Bobcat swimmers were able to qualify along with the relay teams also competing in the event.
CAMBRIDGE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy