Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats Shenandoah 38 – 15

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
Newark Central discovered a quick but surefire remedy for its largely independent play in a tough loss two nights earlier, and perhaps even the recipe for a long, prosperous season. Head coach Shawn McCray had criticized his players rather forcefully for “not playing together and being too selfish” in a...
Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
Hailee Barrett sparked Essex off the bench with 12 points. Griswold’s high scorer was McKenna Wiechman with 18. Essex overcame an early 10-3 deficit, grabbing their first lead early in the 3rd quarter at 28-27. Once they went in front they never looked back and outscored Griswold 14-2 in the 4th.
The Missouri State Bears (11-5, 0-0 MVC) are favored (-6) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-0 MVC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at JQH Arena. Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Predictions. Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Betting...
The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team is a big proponent of second chances, especially when they lead to wins. Consol controlled time of possession in the first half and scored 16 points off second-chance opportunities for a 21-point halftime lead en route to a dominating 70-51 victory over Rudder in District 19-5A play at The Armory on Friday.
Connor Tracy led with 17 points, including five 3-pointer’s, as Gov. Livingston rallied in the final quarter to win at home, 61-53, over New Providence. Brice Facey added 14 points while Nick Gold put in 10 more for Gov. Livingston (5-0), which played fairly even until pulling ahead with an 18-10 run in the fourth quarter.
Oberlin started fast and never looked back defeating Clearview 67-18. OB was led by Ty Locklear with 25, with 9 other Phoenix making the scores’ column. The Phoenix moves to 6-3, 6-0 (LC8) and will host Columbia on Tuesday. Ty Locklear 25 pts, 7 boards, 3 steals, 5-5 from...
Crosstown rivals Crestwood and Robichaud battled on Friday in a game that was determined in the final seconds. Playing at home for the first time this season, the host Bulldogs set out to end a three-game losing streak against Crestwood, dating back to December 2019. Down by double digits to...
It’s no secret that the Ardmore-Ada rivalry holds special meaning no matter what sport it is. However, the Ardmore High School boys basketball team hadn’t battled the Cougars since Feb. 2019. That changed Friday as the Tigers held off Ada 56-50 in the semifinals of the East Central...
ORANGE, Calif. — Mater Dei boys basketball took down Orange Lutheran on the road 66-58 on Friday night in both teams’ Trinity League opener. Senior Kaden Minter led the Monarchs with 13 points. Orange Lutheran senior Seth Brown led all scorers with 18 points in defeat. Three other Monarchs finished the game in double figures: Zack Davidson (junior) and Jack McCloskey (senior) each put in 12 points and Tee Bartlett (freshman) scored 10. Watch the highlights below.
HALFMOON, N.Y. — Ke’montae Thawe scored 27 points, including a pair of foul shots with 4.2 seconds left in overtime, to give Kingston High a big 75-74 non-league boys basketball triumph over Shenendehowa Saturday. The (6-1) Tigers prevailed in a game that was tight from beginning to end....
The Bonham Bulldog 8th grade basketball teams returned from the holiday break on Thursday as they hosted North Belton Middle School. Here are the results from the games. The “A” team defeated North Belton by a score of 66-60. Bonham was led by Ramauhu Brown with 24 points while Jayden Watkins and Q’Terrius White each with 12 points.
The Bobcats get a win tonight at home beating West Muskingum 47 – 39. Cole Parsons led the Cats with 16 points, Caden Moore added 11, Caleb Bond with 7, Davion Jeffrey and Levin Polasky each had 5 points. The Bobcats out rebounded the Tornadoes 29-23. It was a great team win!
LONGMONT — A one-handed dunk by Longmont senior Keegan Patterson sent a packed-out Silver Creek gymnasium into frenzy Friday night. With winter high school basketball officially transitioning into league play, call it a loud reminder that this is time of year the Trojans usually flex their muscles. Patterson finished...
The OVAC Swimming Championship Meet will take place on Saturday, January 15th, at Brooke High School in West Virginia and the Cambridge Bobcat Swimming team will have more swimmers swimming than they have in many years. Sunday evening the OVAC released the psych sheet showing the individuals that qualified for the event. Out of all the OVAC schools, 32 swimmers qualify for each event which makes it very difficult to do so and a big achievement for the swimmers. The following Bobcat swimmers were able to qualify along with the relay teams also competing in the event.
