Boys 7th Grade Basketball beats Shenandoah 38 – 15

The OVAC Swimming Championship Meet will take place on Saturday, January 15th, at Brooke High School in West Virginia and the Cambridge Bobcat Swimming team will have more swimmers swimming than they have in many years. Sunday evening the OVAC released the psych sheet showing the individuals that qualified for the event. Out of all the OVAC schools, 32 swimmers qualify for each event which makes it very difficult to do so and a big achievement for the swimmers. The following Bobcat swimmers were able to qualify along with the relay teams also competing in the event.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO