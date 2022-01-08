ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Masked Singer: Who are the mystery contestants?

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4XGC_0dgTMgGZ00

The most bizarre competition series in the world, The Masked Singer , is back on ITV every Saturday night.

The show returned to our screens on New Year’s Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside giant costumes in a bid to outwit judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

Here’s a line-up of the mystery contestants and what we know about them so far. Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the celebrities who have been revealed already.

Mushroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bA6r_0dgTMgGZ00

Mushroom was the first contestant to perform during the opening show, during which she treated fans to a tuneful rendition of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Björk.

In her opening night VT, Mushroom spoke with a northern English accent and dropped hints about doing serious work and having a love of trying new things while also holding a gavel.

However, when singing she appeared to have a strong Irish accent, leaving both the audience and judge Davina McCall convinced that Mushroom must come from Ireland.

A number of names were frequently raised by viewers at home, including comedian Aisling Bea.

Many suggested that Mushroom could be one of the Derry Girls , while some said that they thought it was actually Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, behind the mask.

However, a number of viewers guessed that it was actually Pauline McLynn, who is most famous for playing Mrs Doyle in Father Ted .

In the episode on 8 January, Mushroom sang “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” by Stockard Channing from the film Grease .

She gave away hardly any clues. She said the judges need to “get up earlier and dig deeper if they want to catch me out”. She added: “I’ve been lucky to be able to leave my forest and plant myself in lots of exciting places far from home.”

Ora thought Mushroom sounded less Irish than before, so her guess was Saturdays star Rochelle Humes. McCall thought of singer Jane McDonald, while Gilligan got “Yorkshire vibes” from the accent and went for actor Kym Marsh and Ross guessed Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley.

Quite a few viewers on Twitter reckon Mushroom could be Doctor Who ’s Jodie Whittaker or actor Sheridan Smith.

According to the bookies, Mushroom is most likely to be Bea with odds of 5/6.

Bagpipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FT9K_0dgTMgGZ00

In her first appearance, Bagpipes took to the stage to perform Blur’s 1997 single “Song 2”.

The tartan-wearing character was introduced in the first episode with a clip filmed on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The brief video saw Bagpipes discuss his Scottish heritage and accent. Other clues included two bagels, along with the mystery star having a Scotty dog called Annette. The celebrity apparently has a “wee connection to Scotland” and has used an instrument before.

Many fans speculated that Bagpipes could be Perth-born actor Alan Cumming. However, in a succinct post on Twitter, Cumming shut down those rumours, commenting : “Newsflash: I am not on @MaskedSingerUK nor will I ever be. Thank you.”

Other guesses from fans include Doctor Who actor David Tennant, Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and tennis star John McEnroe because “double bagel” is a tennis term.

According to the bookies, Bagpipes is most likely to be revealed as McEnroe with odds of 5/6.

Doughnuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZreb_0dgTMgGZ00

Doughnuts sang “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor for his performance.

In his video introduction, Doughnuts was heard speaking in a Liverpudlian accent and calling himself “extra speedy”.

We also saw some football sweets among a pick’n’mix, as Doughnuts commented: “As well as being sweet, I’ve also been savoury.”

Fans seem convinced that the celebrity must be involved in sports, suggesting football stars including Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Gary Lineker .

On 8 January, Doughnuts sang Spice Girls tune “Spice Up Your Life”. It’s been hinted they have the Capricorn star sign and ornithology (the study of birds) was also mentioned alongside a pair of binoculars.

Gilligan thought the previous clue of “stoke that fire” could be another hint that Doughnuts is footballer Owen. Ross guessed footballer Chris Kamara. Ora noticed the VT hinted at raving so said it could be DJ Chris Moyles. McCall went for former Liverpool player Robbie Fowler.

Owen and Peter Crouch were popular guesses on Twitter. “Doughnuts is defo Michael Owen for the voice alone,” posted one fan.

According to the bookies, Doughnuts is most likely to be Owen with odds of 4/9.

Traffic Cone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVUCZ_0dgTMgGZ00

Traffic Cone performed “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley and dropped a number of clues about his identity in his VT.

He said in week one that the triangle shape was linked to something close to his heart and that he liked to party. He also made references to both sport and driving.

The judges guessed that Peter Andre, Chris Kamara, Olly Murs or Alistair Brownlee could be behind the mask.

Sharing their guesses online, Twitter users said that they believed Murs, Peter Kay or Rob Brydon might be Traffic Cone.

According to the bookies, Traffic Cone is most likely to be Kamara with odds of 7/4.

Panda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aM34o_0dgTMgGZ00

In week one, Panda performed “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

The biggest clues we know so far about Panda are that their VT was filmed in the woods, they love “adventure”, they are a “solitary creature” and an “introverted extrovert”, and that they have an American accent. Panda also revealed they had “been animated” before.

One fan theory circulating online is that Alesha Dixon is hiding beneath the costume, as the talent show judge voiced a part in Disney’s animation Doc McStuffins.

Others are speculating that it’s the singer Natalie Imbruglia, who provided the voice for Koala in Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe. They also think the outdoorsy clues could relate to her Australian upbringing.

According to the bookies, Panda is most likely to be Imbruglia with odds of 1/1.

Rockhopper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQ52c_0dgTMgGZ00

In week one, Rockhopper performed “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood.

The biggest clues we know so far about Rockhopper are that they are a big entertainer, they are related to the circus, they might have an American accent, and they have the ability to jump. They also “made headlines by being the first” and there have been mentions of the “greatest show”.

One fan theory circulating online is that Zendaya is hiding beneath the costume, as the actor starred in The Greatest Showman.

Ora was convinced Rockhopper was Zendaya, too, and the clue hinting towards the star’s ability to jump could tie into Zendaya’s boyfriend, Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

According to the bookies, Rockhopper is most likely to be Zendaya with odds of 6/4.

Firework

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PBQWm_0dgTMgGZ00

Firework performed during the first show, lighting up the stage with their rendition of “Domino” by Jessie J.

In their opening VT, they said: “I’ve always been a pocket rocket, a total bundle of energy, but that’s just my style. Maybe that’s because fireworks are designed to make people smile.”

In the video, a wooden human model and a dog figurine were shown on a shelf.

Firework added that normally “you find us in the sky, but this one also lit things up in another fashion”.

“I light up the street with a different kind of flash,” they said in a final clue.

Guesses from the judging panel included Spice Girls’ Mel C, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, model Jodie Kidd and Michelle Keegan.

In the third episode, Firework danced to “Fame” by Irene Cara. The biggest clues were that they have jumped from sport to sport, from swimming to running to gymnastics.

They said they won a gold medal once and have taken part in “games”.

Ross guessed singer Anne-Marie, Ora guessed Dannii Minogue, McCall guessed TV personality Kate Lawler and Gilligan guessed Keegan again.

A few Twitter users guessed it could be hockey player Sam Quek, others thought it might be gymnast Beth Tweddle.

According to the bookies, Firework is most likely to be Keegan with odds of 6/5.

Poodle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35nqk9_0dgTMgGZ00

This furry friend performed a winning rendition of Elton John’s “Rocket Man” during episode one.

Poodle’s VT gave viewers plenty of clues to chew on. Hints included references to queens, performing, flamboyance, and dogs. The character also nodded to the Royal Variety Performance.

“I’ve always loved a bit of glamour and I don’t mind telling you that flamboyance is a little bit fabulous. It’s something I’ve always admired,” said the persona.

They added: “I can’t wait to be let off the leash in this competition. I’m very eager to start. Are you r-r-r-ready for me? Ruff!”

In their final clue, Poodle said: “I once went on a very long walkies.”

Some viewers on Twitter guessed that Paul O’Grady could be Poodle given that the comedian and broadcaster presents a show called For the Love of Dogs .

O’Grady also performed in drag as Lily Savage for years. He has also starred in the Royal Variety Performance.

According to the bookies, Poodle is most likely to be O’Grady with odds of 8/11.

Robobunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FayZ6_0dgTMgGZ00

The half-robot-half-animal character won fans over with their rendition of “Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston on the first weekend.

In their first VT, Robobunny gave a number of clues, stating: “You thought I was a real tough guy, aye? That’s just my shell. I’m actually a real softie, who’s part of a machine.”

They added: “Now I’m not going to ‘rabbit’ on about hard exterior but I will say that I’m here to ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ what you know about me.”

Their final clue was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

Some viewers thought the character could be Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds , due to Robobunny’s voice, others thought it could be Westlife’s Mark Feehily as he appeared in an episode of Doc Martin called “ctrl , alt , delete”.

Given the size of the costume and the fact the character speaks in what appears to be two voices, many fans speculated that Robobunny could, in fact, be two people, for example Ant and Dec.

The judges guessed celebrities including Vinnie Jones, Drake and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

On 8 January, Robobunny sang “Shallow” from A Star is Born by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Clues included a police badge, cowboy boots, a ranch and line dancing.

Ora thought it could be Danny O’Donohue from The Script, Gilligan guessed Richard Blackwood because of the letters “R” and “B” and McCall reckoned it could perhaps be actor Kevin Bacon.

Viewers were still keen on Feehily. “Robobunny is Mark Feehily from Westlife and I’ll not hear another word about it,” tweeted one fan.

According to the bookies, Robobunny is most likely to be Feehily with odds of 6/4.

Chandelier - Heather Small

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utvXe_0dgTMgGZ00

The Nineties singer – famed for hits like “Moving On Up” and “Proud” – was unmasked on the very first Saturday. Her song was “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.

Snow Leopard - Gloria Hunniford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ogOI_0dgTMgGZ00

The Rip Off Britain and Loose Women presenter sang Shirley Bassey classic Big Spender on the hit ITV show. Her true identity was discovered on the first weekend.

Lionfish - Will Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fIkln_0dgTMgGZ00

The “Leave Right Now” singer was the third mysery celebrity to be revealed after losing in the dance-off against Firework. Judges Ora and Ross had both guessed his identity correctly.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm.

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who's Alan Cumming responds to The Masked Singer UK rumours

Alan Cumming has done so much in his career: James Bond, Doctor Who, the first leading gay character in a US network drama (Instinct), Son of the Mask, X-Men. But has the legendary Scottish actor added The Masked Singer UK to his impressive CV?. Well, not according to the man...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer UK reveals identity of first celebrity of series 3

The Masked Singer UK series 3, episode 1 spoilers follow. The Masked Singer UK has confirmed the identity of the first celebrity eliminated from series 3. Saturday's (January 1) kick-off show featured the first six masked celebrities competing for the returning judging panel – with head-to-heads for Mushroom and Robobunny, Doughnuts and Chandelier, and, finally, Lionfish and Firework.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Masked Singer: Alan Cumming firmly shuts down rumours he is Bagpipes

Alan Cumming has put an end to the rumours he is currently appearing on The Masked Singer.The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned for its third season on Saturday (1 January).Since the show’s return, speculation surrounding the mystery celebrities has already begun. Cumming has emerged as a potential name behind Bagpipes. The tartan-wearing character was introduced on yesterday night’s (2 January) episode with a clip filmed on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.The brief...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Olly Murs
Person
Björk
Person
Robbie Fowler
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jessie J
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Dannii Minogue
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
Person
Aisling Bea
The Independent

The Masked Singer: Lionfish revealed as Will Young with fans sad to see singer exit show so early

Will Smith has become the third mystery contestant to be revealed on the 2022 series of The Masked Singer.On Saturday 8 January, the ITV show’s Movie Night episode saw Lionfish compete against Firework in the dance-off for judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.The panel chose to save Firework, meaning Lionfish’s identity was the one to be revealed. Both Ross and Ora had guessed correctly that the mystery contestant was “Leave Right Now” singer Young.Speaking about his experience on the show, Young told ITV: “Hiding was so easy and made it so enjoyable. I was nervous...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Singer UK eliminates third celebrity

The Masked Singer UK series 3, episode 3 spoilers follow. ITV's third series of The Masked Singer UK rolled on tonight (January 8) with Movie Week, which meant another celebrity was unveiled before fans. Up to this point, M People's Heather Small and Gloria Hunniford were already knocked out of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#The Mask#Football#Reality Tv#Itv#Irish
Hello Magazine

Davina McCall stuns in gorgeous blue dress on The Masked Singer

Davina McCall delighted The Masked Singer viewers on Saturday night with her amazing look which consisted of a breathtaking blue dress with a daring leg split. The presenter and fitness fan, 54, looked gorgeous in the stunning frock which came from designer Galia Lahav as she joined fellow judges Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross on the panel of the ITV show.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Olly Alexander addresses Doctor Who rumours: ‘I’m definitely not doing it’

Olly Alexander has once again addressed rumours that he is the next star of Doctor Who.Last summer, unverified reports claimed that the Years & Years musician, who drew rave reviews for his performance in It’s a Sin, was being lined up as the next Timelord.In a new interview with The Guardian, Alexander said he was surprised to be announced as the new Doctor on the front page of The Sun. “It genuinely was news to me,” he said.“I definitely am not Doctor Who, and I’m not going to be Doctor Who. Promise!”He insisted: “It’s not happening! I can tell...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy