Premier League

Chelsea run riot against Chesterfield to reach FA Cup fourth round

By Miguel Delaney
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Perhaps the start of cup run, but also a run from the cups. England’s two knockout competitions have now given Chelsea two consecutive wins, after a period where they only claimed three victories in nine in all competitions. They have proven a bit of a cleanser. As if to drive the point home, both Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku scored, little confidence boosts amid bigger pushes for better form.

The very vocal Chesterfield looked and sounded like they really enjoyed their day out at Stamford Bridge, especially when Akwasi Asante scored a goal that was so much more than a consolation in this 5-1 defeat. It was a real prize for the National League club. There was joy in the stands, beaming smiles on the pitch and the bench. It was nice reward for an otherwise chastening evening they put everything into, when any energy infusing the fanciful idea of an upset dissipated in the constant chasing of shadows. It was that realisation that the Premier League side are even better than you thought.

That’s the modern game, and that means this is the modern FA Cup . The twist is that Cambridge United’s win over Newcastle United will stand out all the more because they have become so rare. Aware of that game as they prepared for this one, Chesterfield may well have been inspired by their EFL counterparts, but were quickly disabused of any such notions.

It was 1-0 after six minutes, 3-0 after 20 and 4-0 by half-time. Chelsea kind of declared then, only scoring one more. If any further finishes would have been unnecessary punishment and fairly inconsequential detail in a predictable result, there was some significance to the game. It may well affect Chelsea’s bottom line.

The impressive performance of 17-year-old Lewis Hall, making his professional debut, should at least ensure the Stamford Bridge hierarchy think again over whether they really need to bring in another left-back in this window. Out wide, he was at the centre of everything, and directly involved in two of Chelsea’s goals.

For Lukaku’s, it was Hall’s pressure, challenge and break that set it up, the 17-year-old squaring so the striker had the easiest of finishes.

Andreas Christensen made it 4-0 just before half-time, but only after a shot from Hall that was much more difficult for goalkeeper Scott Loach to hold. The Danish defender did show fine poise by guiding his header in from the parry.

Long before that, Werner had opened the scoring with a tap-in after a Mateo Kovacic break, with Callum Hudson-Odoi then scoring the goal of the game.

It was one of those delightfully rare moments when the space just opened up for a player to give him a sight of goal, with everyone seeing what was on, and willing him to shoot. Hudson-Odoi obliged, curling the ball into the far corner.

There was still one more bit of pain for Chesterfield as Christian Pulisic won a penalty that Hakim Ziyech converted just after half-time, and it was at that point it looked like it could get properly damaging for the non-league team.

It was only the prelude to a precious moment. With Chelsea easing off but Chesterfield’s defence closing up, Asante brought joyous release.

Kabongo Tshimanga had done superbly to create the space for a shot at the edge of the box, bringing a parry from Marcus Bettinelli. There was Asante, running right in front of an end entirely filled with Chesterfield fans, to give them the moment they’d been waiting for.

It might not have been one of those days, but it was what the FA Cup really is about. Thomas Tuchel meanwhile got more of what he feels Chelsea should be about: winning. The cup has lifted them in that way, too.

SB Nation

Liverpool Draw Cardiff City In FA Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool FC earned their place in the FA Cup fourth round after defeating Shrewsbury Town 4-1 at Anfield this afternoon, and they already know who their next opponent will be. The draw, which commenced soon after the win, saw Liverpool drawn for a home matchup with Championship side Cardiff City.
Christian Pulisic
Andreas Christensen
Timo Werner
Hakim Ziyech
Marcus Bettinelli
Kabongo Tshimanga
Romelu Lukaku
Thomas Tuchel
fourfourtwo.com

Dominic Hyam sends Coventry into FA Cup fourth round

Dominic Hyam fired Coventry to a 1-0 win over Wayne Rooney’s Derby in the third round of the FA Cup. The defender scored his first goal since May as the 1987 winners put themselves into the fourth-round draw with victory over their Championship rivals.
fourfourtwo.com

Milot Rashica strike sends Norwich into the FA Cup fourth round

Milot Rashica’s late winner secured Norwich’s place in the FA Cup fourth-round draw following a hard-fought 1-0 win at Charlton. The Kosovo international struck with Norwich’s first goal since November 30, against the run of play in the 79th minute, after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.
LFCTransferRoom

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Fixtures

Following the draw for the FA Cup fourth round, let's take a look at who got who. Did Liverpool avoid a Premier League team?. Free Agents For Summer 2022 - Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba And More... Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook.
ESPN

Holders Leicester ease into FA Cup fourth round

Holders Leicester City eased into the FA Cup fourth round after a 4-1 win over Watford on Saturday. (Stream all games LIVE on ESPN+ in the U.S.) - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN?...
Daily Mail

Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: Thomas Tuchel's side advance into fourth round of FA Cup with ruthless display, but the Spireites gave travelling fans a day to remember at Stamford Bridge

They were only 10 minutes of the tie remaining and they were 5-0 down when Chesterfield mustered a rare foray forward at Stamford Bridge. The National League side had never stopped trying, never stopped striving, and their fans had never stopped singing, even as Chelsea banged in goal after goal. Now, as their team attacked the end where they stood, they sensed their moment.
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
The Independent

Antonio Rudiger doesn’t need ‘pampering’ to sign new Chelsea contract, Thomas Tuchel claims

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Antonio Rudiger will not need any “pampering” as Chelsea continue talks with the Germany defender over a new Stamford Bridge contract.Rudiger’s deal expires in the summer and the 28-year-old can now negotiate an agreement with overseas clubs, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain among those keen on his services.The commanding centre-back has excelled under Tuchel and Chelsea remain determined to convince him to stay in west London.But the Blues boss believes actions will speak louder than words when it comes to the quest to retain the 49-cap defender.“I don’t know if it helps if I take...
The Independent

Strong Manchester City side ease past Swindon in FA Cup

Manchester City comfortably beat League Two Swindon 4-1 to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round.Bernardo Silva struck first in the 14th minute to open the scoring before Gabriel Jesus capitalised on a defensive error just before the half-hour mark.In the second half, City controlled the game and Ilkay Gundogan added to the score with a direct free-kick in the 59th minute as they finished with 78 percent of possession and 22 shots including eight on target.FULL TIME | Job done! ✅ 🔴 1-4 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/1NUAstAnxm— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2022Swindon’s Harry McKirdy scored a consolation...
SB Nation

Tottenham draw Brighton and Hove Albion in Fourth Round of FA Cup

The dust has barely settled on Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-1 victory over Morecambe, but as we know things moves fast in football. Spurs have been drawn at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup against fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. As stated above in the...
The Independent

The Independent

