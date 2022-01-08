ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doc Rivers Wishes Sixers Kept Tyler Johnson Around

By Justin Grasso
 1 day ago
The Philadelphia 76ers have been among many teams to utilize the NBA's hardship exception this season. As the Sixers lost a significant number of players to the NBA's health and safety protocol throughout the year, they've been eligible to sign a new player via a ten-day contract.

Their first signee this season was former Brooklyn Nets guard Tyler Johnson. After spending a chunk of his career with the Miami Heat and the last two seasons with the Nets, Johnson found himself becoming a free agent once again this offseason.

Although he had a solid stint with the Nets and was a well-respected veteran in the locker room, Brooklyn didn't retain Johnson. Therefore, his first opportunity to showcase he's still got it this year was when the Sixers came calling.

Johnson appeared in just three games for the Sixers. During that time, he averaged 12 minutes on the court and put up 2.8 points per game while hitting on 43-percent of his threes. While he had one game left on his ten-day deal, the veteran was unfortunately entered into the health and safety protocol ahead of Philadelphia's final game of 2021 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Once Johnson's deal officially expired a few days later, the Sixers didn't bring him back, which is something Doc Rivers wishes they did.

Rivers Praises Tyler Johnson

"I loved him... Loved him," Rivers said on Friday night. "I wish we would've kept him. Honestly, he just got away from us. I thought he could help us. I'm a big fan. He's an NBA player if you know what I mean. He's clever, shoots the ball well, and has a lot of grit."

After moving on from Johnson, the Sixers used their next ten-day slot by signing Delaware Blue Coats standout Charlie Brown Jr. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs scooped up Johnson and had him back in South Philly on Friday night as the Sixers and the Spurs battled it out.

While Rivers wished Johnson was still donning a Sixers uniform, he showered the veteran with praise before Friday's game. Also, he discussed just how valuable the hardship exception is for the NBA, not only for teams but also for players.

"There are guys, what do they call it, the hardship? Whatever this thing is has been great for the league in a lot of ways," he explained. "It keeps the league going. But there are also guys that have been in the league that have kind of fallen out, who have come back and showed they can do the right things and stay in the league. There are going to be several guys that end up signing for the rest of the year and restarting their careers. So, good for all of those guys, and it's good for the league as well."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

