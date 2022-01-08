ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys at Eagles BREAKING: Dallas Roster Moves Mean New-Look Secondary

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 1 day ago

The Dallas Cowboys, missing four defensive backs who usually play key roles on game day, are planning the last-minute arrival to Philadelphia for tonight’s 7:15 CT game of the rotational safety Donovan Wilson, who has been ill but who does not have COVID.

But more DBs are on the trip for the 11-5 NFL playoffs-bound Cowboys and more roster moves that impact the secondary are coming.

The group that will be absent against the Eagles includes a trio of starters: Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, fellow corner starter Anthony Brown and safety and leading tackler Jayron Kearse. (Other headliners missing include Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith.) Additionally, the safety and core special-teamer Darian Thompson has just tested positive for COVID and is being moved not up to the roster as he usually does, but rather on to the practice squad / COVID reserve list.

Expected call-ups from the Dallas practice squad include safety Tyler Coyle and cornerback Kyron Brown. And expected to be featured in the secondary spotlight tonight is second-round rookie Kelvin Joseph.

“I think,” said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones of Joseph, “he’s ready to get out there and show people he deserves to be a starter.”

Jones isn’t just talking about the rookie second-rounder playing a front-line role in tonight’s regular-season finale and “pre-playoff game”; that’s obvious.

Deshaun Trade from Texans - And What Cowboys Don't Want to Happen

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

1 hour ago

Cowboys NFL Coach Tracker: Eyes on Quinn, Problem for Kellen?

Follow along with CowboysSI.com for all the hirings and firings of the offseason

2 hours ago

'Not Ideal': Cowboys Enter NFL Playoffs With 1 Worry - Zuerlein

Playoff foes should be concerned about how often Dallas is scoring six points. Unfortunately, Cowboys Nation is concerned about scoring that seventh point.

3 hours ago

No, this is about Joseph, hampered by injury for most of the year but now coming on strong, grabbing this chance, and maybe being so good that he never lets go.

Said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn: “I thought the work that he's put in allowed himself to say 'When the moment comes, I'll be ready.'”

Tonight? A lot of new guys are about to have to be ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8Ecm_0dgTKeiN00

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Wilson
Person
Kyron Brown
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dak Prescott At Halftime Went Viral

A video of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at halftime of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles went viral on social media. The Cowboys were leading the Eagles at halftime of Saturday night’s game, when Prescott started to run off the field. However, Prescott quickly did some...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#The Dallas Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Covid#Eagles#Pro Bowl#Cowboys Coo Stephen Jones#Texans#Nfl Free Agency#Cowboys Nfl Coach Tracker#Cowboyssi Com#Cowboys Nation
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl legend officially retiring from NFL

Former Eagles running back and Super Bowl winner Jay Ajayi is officially retiring from the NFL. Ajayi, 28, didn’t have a very long NFL career and he wasn’t in Philly very long either. But his legacy in Philly will always be as the extra piece that helped the Eagles on their journey to Super Bowl LII.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About The Cowboys Right Now

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a healthy two-score lead over the Eagles with 12 minutes to go in the third. Which has NFL fans collectively asking the same question:. “Why the heck is the Cowboys starting offense still out there?”. It’s possible the Cowboys could move up a playoff spot...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Has Warning For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Although the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will not rest their starters. During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys playing Dak Prescott in what some people are calling a “meaningless game.”
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy