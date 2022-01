Mere hours after a viral Interview article explained the furore around Julia Fox and Kanye West’s much-talked-about date night, a press release confirmed that Ye is working on a collaboration between his YEEZY GAP project and his idol, Balenciaga’s Demna. Said to be available in June with a subsequent drop in the latter half of the year, the collection will answer many people’s dreams: Balenciaga aesthetic (Ye-infused) at GAP prices. For context, the infamously sold-out YEEZY GAP Round Jacket that crashed the brand’s website cost just $200. Of the venture, Demna said: “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all.”

