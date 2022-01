The Supreme Court’s conservative justices grilled the Biden administration as it seeks to implement its mandate to require companies that employ more than 100 people to have their employees either be vaccinated or take a Covid-19 test once a week. Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration’s mandate. The current Chief Justice John Roberts grilled US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar about whether Congress had a vaccine-or-test mandate in mind when it passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. “That was almost closer to the Spanish flu than it is to today's problem,” he said in reference...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO