ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: One prominent NBA analyst's ideal Boston Celtics trade target? Ben Simmons.

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mx88e_0dgTKKFx00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“If I were running the Celtics, what I would be trying to do is I’d be calling Daryl Morey every day,” begins ESPN’s Tim Bontemps’ answer to the most pressing question facing the Boston Celtics at present, how to improve the team meaningfully in the midst of yet another disappointing season.

Speaking on a recent episode of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Lab,” Bontemps laid out his vision for working with the Philadelphia 76ers to solve lingering issues that have hurt both Atlantic Division teams’ aspirations this season. Can the two old rivals find a way to help each other out with the Celtics offering up enough players and assets to make it worth Philidelphia’s while to move Ben Simmons?

Could Boston secure Simmons without giving up Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum?

Watch the clip embedded above to hear Bontemps’ take on how the Celtics should be approaching their trade deadline dealings in this segment from the Celtics Lab podcast, brought to you by CLNS and Celtics Wire!

Please consider rating and reviewing wherever you get your podcasts.

Find the Celtics Lab Podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Celtics Trade Lands Damian Lillard In Boston

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, the Portland Trail Blazers are heading toward a crossroads that will determine the fate of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Once the new front office is set, what will they do with franchise icon, superstar point guard Damian Lillard?. The organization has made...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Daryl Morey
ClutchPoints

Celtics make roster move after blowing 25-point lead vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the most heartbreaking way possible on Thursday night: on a long, off-balance 3-pointer from RJ Barrett after blowing a 25-point lead. It was a horrid loss that caused head coach Ime Udoka to doubt his team’s mental toughness. According...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Boston Celtics#Clns Media#Atlantic Division#Philidelphia#Celtics Lab#Celtics Wire#The Celtics Lab Podcast#Spotify
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Receives Interest From New Team With Young Roster

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are still working out their impending divorce. When the season first started, the Simmons drama was at an all-time high, although since that time, things have certainly subsided into something a lot more manageable. Now, the Sixers are simply looking for ways to win without Simmons in the lineup, as the team struggles to find some real consistency despite the best efforts of big man Joel Embiid.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Celtics rumors: Isaiah Thomas says Boston doesn’t want him back

According to Isaiah Thomas, the Boston Celtics wouldn’t consider bringing him back on a 10-day contract the way the Lakers and Mavericks have. A December COVID outbreak has seen NBA teams bring capable veterans back into the league, including the Boston Celtics. On Dec. 22, the Celtics signed Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract, contributing immediately with the final basket in a Dec. 23 victory.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: ESPN's Jalen Rose says the Boston Celtics shouldn't panic, trade Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum

Not everyone is buying the idea that the Boston Celtics should be splitting up a pair of All-Star wings who are both 25 years old or younger in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. An increasing drumbeat of analysts and fans are emerging from the woodwork in the wake of the Celtics’ underwhelming play this season to suggest their front office break up the duo to improve the team, and it is getting pushback in some corners (including this one).
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy