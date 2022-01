Samsung has come a long way from its TouchWiz days when it was frequently criticized for its slow software rollout speed. The company has managed to set a new benchmark by updating all its recent flagships and mid-range devices to Android 12/One UI 4 in record time and besting its own schedule. However, the Korean smartphone maker is in no mood to slow down and has now released the January 2022 security patch for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

