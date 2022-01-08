ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs vs. Broncos: Preview and Predictions

By Jordan Foote
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 1 day ago

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Colorado as they square off against their AFC rivals in the Denver Broncos. There's plenty riding on the line for the Chiefs, as they still need a win and some help in order to secure the AFC's top playoff seed ahead of the postseason. For the Broncos, they've had an underwhelming season and will look to finish the year on a high note despite some changes that could possibly be on the horizon. How will today's game unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: This game has preseason vibes with postseason implications. The Chiefs need to win to stay alive for the one-seed and to lock in their spot as the two-seed. Going up against an injured and lame-duck Broncos team, the Chiefs should try to put this game away by halftime before letting Chad Henne and the twos put the regular season on ice.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Broncos 27

Jordan Foote: There's no denying that the Chiefs are a much better team than the Broncos. That much is obvious and after coming off an embarrassing performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Kansas City will be looking to take out their frustrations on a divisional opponent. The Broncos have a quality defense and Drew Lock has put together a pair of respectable starts as of late, but they're no match for the Chiefs. This one will be a 10-point game and one that may feature an even greater deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17

Mark Van Sickle: The Broncos have nothing but pride to play for, and the Chiefs still have the potential to get the one seed. The Broncos will be missing a few key players while the Chiefs are almost at full strength. Unless the Broncos' defense comes up big and wins a lopsided turnover battle, this one seems destined for a blowout with the Chiefs being able to rest their players in the fourth quarter.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Broncos 14

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: A mere two weeks ago, one might've been a bit more bullish about this Broncos team. Denver had a pair of rushers that looked poised to become the ninth duo ever with 1,000 yards each, but they've since rushed for 18 and 83 yards. They've scored 14 or more just once in the last five weeks, a key reason they have little to play for in Week 18. For reference, the Chiefs average that (15.3) in the first half. With that in mind, this game could be over by the fourth quarter. With no Patrick Surtain II, Bradley Chubb, or Teddy Bridgewater, the Broncos’ ends slow and painfully.

Prediction: Chiefs 29, Broncos 13

Conner Christopherson: It is hard to imagine the Chiefs will enter the playoffs on a two-game losing streak with their starters. It is even harder to imagine that second loss being to the Broncos. If this game is close I would be a bit shocked, as the Chiefs need a dress rehearsal for the main event a week later (unless the Houston Texans pull off a miracle and defeat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday).

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Taylor Witt: The Broncos bore me. What was once an extremely bitter and competitive rivalry has turned into a one-sided laughingstock, with the Chiefs winning the last 12 meetings. While Kansas City has been one of the most successful franchises in football over that span, Denver has been floundering. Their search for the right general manager, head coach, and quarterback has led them down a dark path full of losses and I don't anticipate that coming to an end this week. The Chiefs own the Broncos, it's as simple as that.

Prediction: Chiefs 33, Broncos 13

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reaches historic feat that not even Peyton Manning, Joe Montana achieved

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has now reached yet another historic feat in his five-season run with the team. Mahomes entered the Chiefs’ Week 18 road clash against the Denver Broncos with 149 passing touchdowns in 62 career games played. The one-time NFL MVP winner has notched three campaigns with at least 30-plus touchdown passes, which include the ongoing season as well.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

Former NFL scout predicts the futures of Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins

A former scout with the New York Jets, Daniel Kelly, believes the Minnesota Vikings will stick with Mike Zimmer and move on from Kirk Cousins. Defeating the Chicago Bears in Sunday’s 2021 regular-season finale isn’t going to change any of the plans for the Minnesota Vikings during the next few weeks. Just like their fan base, the Vikings will be watching the 2021 playoffs from home.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Foote
Person
Chad Henne
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Might Be Getting Fired On Sunday

It’s the final day of the NFL’s 2021 regular season, which means it might be time for a head coach firing or two. The Denver Broncos wrapped up their season on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the final game of their regular season. Denver finished...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#The Denver Broncos#The Cincinnati Bengals
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
ArrowheadReport

All Eyes On Chiefs, AFC West Heading Into Week 18

The AFC West will be the main focus of a potentially wild, inaugural Week 18 of the NFL season. These games will be featured as standalone matchups this weekend, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs playing at the Denver Broncos on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs will be seeking their 13th...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
164
Followers
531
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy