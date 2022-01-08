Another two patients die after testing positive for covid in Sunderland as 756 new cases are confirmed

Five further Covid-19 related deaths were notified in Northern Ireland on Saturday.The latest toll came as another 3,458 confirmed cases of the virus were also announced.No updates were given on hospital numbers on Saturday.NI #COVID19 data has been updated:📊 3,458 positive cases and, sadly, 5 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.💉3,569,851 vaccines administered in total.Vaccines ➡️ https://t.co/U3zWHYKxDsThe Covid-19 dashboard will be updated on Monday 10 January. pic.twitter.com/icX8gRRCBn— Department of Health (@healthdpt) January 8, 2022There were 402 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Northern Ireland on Friday, of whom 31 were in intensive care.While Saturday’s case numbers were significantly down from 6,444 recorded on Friday, Northern Ireland is expected to hit the peak of the Omicron wave in the coming weeks. Read More Lifeboat volunteers’ casualty training turns into real-life rescueNearly 1,400 people in hospital with Covid-19, latest figures showDaily Covid-19 case numbers reach record total in Ireland
