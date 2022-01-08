Another two patients die after testing positive for covid in Sunderland as 756 new cases are confirmed

A new record daily number of Covid-19 cases has been recorded in Ireland A further 26,122 cases were announced on Saturday.Previously, the highest daily total was 23,817, notified on January 6.The @hpscireland has today been notified of 26,122 confirmed cases of #COVID19. As of 8am today, 917 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised of which 83 are in ICU.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 8, 2022As of 8am on Saturday, there were 917 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom 83 were in intensive care.Warnings were issued last week that the health system will be challenged in the coming days as the state approaches the peak of the Omicron surge.Approximately 12% of healthcare staff were absent due to Covid-19 across all healthcare services on Friday. Read More Police investigate racial abuse directed at Ashley Cole during FA Cup clashSnow and icy patches forecast as heavy rain sweeps across UKPolice called to anti-lockdown protest in Glasgow city centre

