ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Antonio Brown Interview Shows Who Caused Sunday's Issue On The Field IMO

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe just really shows how delusional he is. After the trail of destruction,...

kzok.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Shocked By Sean McVay On Sunday Night

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has never lost an NFL game when his team had the lead at halftime. That is about to change, though. The Rams and the 49ers are tied, 24-24, with a couple of minutes remaining in overtime. San Francisco has the ball and is driving. With a touchdown, the 49ers will win the game; with a field goal, the 49ers will need to stop the Rams from scoring on their ensuing drive.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Pam Oliver Sideline Moment Goes Viral Sunday

Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver is a legend when it comes to the sideline reporting game and she proved it once again on Sunday. Oliver, a veteran NFL sideline reporter, is on the call for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Video of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Jake Paul
CBS Boston

Antonio Brown’s Lawyer Insists Buccaneers ‘Are In The Wrong’ For Releasing Wide Receiver

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown has not been a particularly sympathetic figure over the past seven days. That is, to everybody but his own lawyer. Brown’s lawyer, Sean Burstyn, fired off eight tweets on Sunday morning, insisting that his client was improperly treated by the Buccaneers following Brown’s midgame departure from the team. Burstyn accused the Buccaneers of concocting a “bogus scheme to engineer a way to cut AB” by demanding that he see a specific surgeon for evaluation. According to Burstyn, Brown’s camp was in contact with the doctor about setting up a time that worked for both...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imo
InsideHook

Antonio Brown Addresses Tampa Bay Exit, Tom Brady in New Interview

Since his third-quarter exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, Antonio Brown hasn’t necessarily been mum about the reasons for his departure — but he’s now gone into far more detail about those reasons. Sports Illustrated reports that Brown had a lengthy conversation with the podcast Full Send — and over the course of that interview, he candidly addressed his stint in Tampa Bay, his desire to continue playing football and his relationship with former teammate Tom Brady.
NFL
iheart.com

WATCH: Tom Brady Refuses To Exit Game Until Gronk Gets $1 Million Bonus

Apparently, it's great to have a friend in Tom Brady, especially if you're Rob Gronkowski. Not only has Brady been Gronokowski's quarterback for each of his four Super Bowl championships -- both with the New England Patriots (Super Bowls XLIX, LI and LIII) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Super Bowl LV) -- but the seven-time Super Bowl champion also made sure his favorite tight end got a $1 million bonus on Sunday (January 9).
NFL
iheart.com

The Bears Have Started To Fire People: See Who They Just Got Rid Of

The Chicago Bears have reportedly made two major moves hours after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reports the Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Pace was hired as the Bears' general manager in 2015 and brought...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy